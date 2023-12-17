Predictions coming in for 2024 Michigan football EDGE target

Edge rusher has been an odd position for Michigan football in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Wolverines have seen a lot of players come and go, while others who remain in the class have flirted with other schools in the process.

Of current, the Wolverines have four-stars Devon Baxter and Jaden Smith, as well as three-stars Owen Wafle and Dominic Nichols pledged. Four-stars Jacob Smith and Elias Rudolph were previously committed, but flipped to Kentucky and Miami, respectively.

Now the maize and blue have their sights set on another four-star edge rusher in 2024 District Heights (Md.) Bishop McNamara’s Lugard Edokpayi. Boasting offers from Maryland and Rutgers (his other top choices) as well as Florida State, Michigan State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and others, the Wolverines are apparently in the pole position for his services.

Three predictions have come in recently, one from 247Sports’ Brice Marich and two more from On3’s EJ Holland and Zach Libby.

On3 is the highest on Edokpayi, listing him as the No. 182 player in the 2024 recruiting cycle and the 19th-best edge rusher in the class. He visited Ann Arbor just this past week, thus building the buzz that he’ll end up a Wolverine.

Early signing day is fast approaching with Wednesday being the first day that 2024 prospects can solidify their pledges by sending in their national letter of intent.

