Predictions for college football Week 6. Is Georgia really No. 1? | College Football Fix

Two-time defending national champion Georgia admittedly has not looked great through the first month of the season with narrow wins against South Carolina and Auburn raising questions. Does that mean the Bulldogs should lose their spot at the top of the US LBM Coaches Poll?

The struggles of Georgia, Alabama and Clemson have given rise to the belief that there's more parity in the country. Is that really true or is there a changing of the guard at the top where Texas and Florida State are back on the ascendency?

Week 6 brings an intriguing set of games, highlighted by Oklahoma and Texas clashing in Dallas. There's also other impact games worth monitoring, Georgia could be tested by Kentucky. What about Maryland's chances at Ohio State or Arizona's trip to Southern California? Who will be the big winners on Saturday?

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address these questions and more in this week's version of the College Football Fix.

