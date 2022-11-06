Predictions for Chiefs vs. Titans, Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) are gearing up to face the Tennessee Titans (5-2) on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9.

Just as we have over the past six seasons, the Chiefs Wire staff will offer its weekly predictions for each Chiefs game. Below you’ll find all of our picks for Kansas City’s Week 9 matchup against the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7:20 p.m. CT at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Charles Goldman’s prediction:

Even without knowing the Titans QB situation heading into this game, the game plan really stays the same for Kansas City. First of all, the Chiefs are not going to want to fall behind because that will allow the Titans to lean on their running game and keep Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense off of the field. Whether it’s Ryan Tannehill or Malik Willis out there, you want to jump out to a lead and force them into using their passing game. They currently rank in the bottom three in the NFL in passing offense and only have seven passing touchdowns on the season.

I think a big key for Kansas City in this game will be finding a way to generate pressure in those key passing situations, especially if they manage to get the play-action game going. Frank Clark is on the bench for the next two weeks due to his suspension and the Chiefs are going to need some guys to step up in his absence. I’m going to be looking to Carlos Dunlap to make his presence felt, as he is two sacks away from 100 career sacks.

Ultimately, if Mahomes and the offense can get rolling as they did against the 49ers, it’s going to end up being a long night for Tennessee.

Chiefs 37, Titans 20

Ed Easton Jr.'s prediction:

The Chiefs return to action following the bye week with a matchup against the Titans on Sunday Night Football. The prime time setting is too familiar a feeling for Kansas City’s stars as the team looks to build momentum heading into the second half of the schedule.

The recent change of Isiah Pacheco in the starting lineup will prove fruitful as the rookie running back will capitalize on his opportunity with a breakout performance. Patrick Mahomes will connect early and often with his receivers, especially tight end Travis Kelce. The spotlight will be on Kadarius Toney’s possible debut, but the veteran receivers will show off on Sunday night.

On defense, the young secondary will handle the Titans’ passing attack well all game, as the focus will be on Derrick Henry. The Chiefs linebackers, led by Willie Gay Jr., will be ready to slow the All-Pro running back to minimal gains while the defensive line disrupts whichever Titans quarterback plays on Sunday night. The Chiefs should handle the Titans at home but must avoid turnovers and miscues to secure the victory.

Chiefs 24, Titans 20

Nick Roesch's prediction:

The Titans lost more talent than they gained in the offseason and it has caught up to them. They don’t have a single pass catcher that imposes fear in any defense and their offensive line is average at best. Ryan Tannehill’s athleticism is in decline, which is what was keeping him a starting-level quarterback. Malik Willis has plenty of athleticism, but he is the definition of a project QB.

Tennessee has a solid front seven, but it will be neutralized by its below-average secondary that will be missing its best player in safety Amani Hooker. They also could be missing a few key pieces on the defensive line as well.

I expect Patrick Mahomes to keep the Chiefs’ offense rolling and force the Titans to keep up, which won’t bode well for them. Derrick Henry will get his yards early, but it won’t matter down the stretch.

Chiefs 34, Titans 13

Wesley Roesch's prediction:

This one’s on running back Derrick Henry to win for the Titans, but can a run-first (maybe run-only) team get it done against the Chiefs? I doubt it. Tennessee pretty much has no passing attack. It would be a pretty egregious failure if Kansas City wasn’t expecting the run. So yeah, let Henry get some yards, force some mistakes by the Titans’ quarterbacks, and stay ahead of the team with the worse offense.

I don’t expect the Chiefs to run up the score too much — they haven’t done that against AFC opponents this season and the Titans usually play the Chiefs well. But with the Titans not scoring more than 24 points in a game this season, I just don’t see how they stay ahead of a Kansas City offense that really found its footing before the bye against a San Francisco defense that’s better than Tennessee’s.

Chiefs 27, Titans 17

