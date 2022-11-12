Predictions for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) are gearing up to face the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) in Week 10.

Just as we have over the past six seasons, the Chiefs Wire staff will offer its weekly predictions for each Chiefs game. Below you’ll find all of our picks for Kansas City’s Week 10 matchup against the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Noon CT at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Charles Goldman's prediction:

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

I think this game will be closer than many expect for a few reasons. Even with the lighter days at practice this week, I expect the offense to have a little fatigue after playing 100 snaps a week ago.

There will be a few hiccups with Mecole Hardman missing his first career game due to an abdomen injury. He’s been one of the team’s biggest weapons in the red zone, with five touchdowns over the past three games. If they have to settle for field goals, they’ll have to contend with Harrison Butker’s recent accuracy issues.

The Jaguars clearly view this as a measuring-stick game, so I’m expecting their best shot. Former Chiefs OC Doug Pederson will pull out all the stops against Andy Reid. I expect fourth-down calls, along with some creative defensive and offensive play-calling. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a fake punt or field goal to try and gain an advantage.

In the end, I think Jacksonville doesn’t let Kansas City run away with the game. The Chiefs’ defense will force a late error from Trevor Lawrence to close out the game.

Chiefs 34, Jaguars 30.

Wesley Roesch's pick:

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Reid going up against his former offensive coordinator and protégé? Yeah, I think Reid probably knows what kind of plays Eagles coach Doug Pederson will have up his sleeve.

The Chiefs defense has done a good job in its last few games so I see that continuing against quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has been turning the ball over a lot lately. I also don’t think the Jaguars offense is as equipped to keep up with the Chiefs as other offenses Kansas City has played this season.

Story continues

Meanwhile, the Jags defense is giving up the 11th-most passing yards per game in the league. The Chiefs really shouldn’t have a problem airing it out against Jacksonville unless they have issues with timing and the running game like last week. I don’t really see the Chiefs offense struggling two games in a row, though.

Chiefs 31, Jaguars 17

Ed Easton Jr.'s prediction:

AP Photo/Matt York

The Chiefs are riding high following a thrilling comeback victory over the Tennessee Titans in overtime last Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes carried much of the offense with his arm or legs while the defense was lights out in pass coverage.

This week’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars will feature the two young quarterbacks, but it’s expected to be more of a lopsided affair between Trevor Lawrence and Mahomes. The Chiefs will have a better balance of run and pass to move the ball against Jacksonville’s young defense, putting up more points in the process. Isiah Pacheco should see a hefty amount of action on Sunday, looking to make an impact as the starting running back.

The Chiefs’ corners will be swarming Lawrence in the secondary while the defensive line applies pressure in the pass rush. A good game for forcing takeaways, as the Arrowhead Stadium crowd will be a factor for this early Sunday game. Expect a solid performance and another feather in the cap for first-round pick Trent McDuffie.

Chiefs 42, Jaguars 17

Nick Roesch's prediction:

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It’s easy to look at the Jaguars’ 3-6 record and think they’re the “same old Jags.” All six of their losses have been by just one possession. They are a young, athletic but inexperienced group. I think Doug Pederson is a good coach and will have Jacksonville up and running sooner than later.

That being said, this is not a game the Chiefs should lose. The Bills could be on upset alert without Josh Allen under center, giving K.C. a golden opportunity to leapfrog them for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Chiefs will also want to roll in L.A. next week with plenty of momentum for the opportunity to sweep the Chargers and all but clinch the AFC West.

The Chiefs badly need to get a running game established, but unfortunately, the strength of the Jags’ defense is against the run. It may be yet another week where Patrick Mahomes puts the offense on his shoulders and has to be Superman.

As for the K.C. defense, I think it will have a strong day against the inconsistent Trevor Lawrence and a Jags’ offensive line that struggles with the blitz, which is what the Chiefs do well.

Chiefs 30, Jaguars 21

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire