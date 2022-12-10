Predictions for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) are gearing up to face the Denver Broncos (3-9) in Week 14.

Just as we have over the past six seasons, the Chiefs Wire staff will offer its weekly predictions for each Chiefs game. Below you’ll find all of our picks for Kansas City’s Week 14 matchup against the Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3:05 p.m. CT at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.

Charles Goldman's prediction:

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

As much as I’d like to predict a blowout win for the Chiefs after a disappointing loss in Week 13, the Broncos have a defense that could make this game interesting and perhaps even a bit uncomfortable at times. They rank near the top of the league in points and yards allowed, but they have been stymied by an inept offense.

I feel like this game is ultimately going to come down to K.C.’s ability to have a bounce-back performance on the defensive side of the ball. Last week, Joe Burrow was able to move the ball at will. Russell Wilson has really struggled this season even when he’s had a healthy team and a full complement of playmakers. Outside of Jerry Jeudy and Greg Dulcich, Denver is quite depleted in that department this week.

In the end, I expect the Chiefs will hand the Broncos their 10th loss of the season and 14th consecutive loss to Kansas City. I think the box score will look closer than the game actually is with Denver being held to mostly field goals on the day.

Chiefs 30, Broncos 22

Ed Easton Jr.'s prediction:

Harry How/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound from their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week with a hopeful AFC West-clinching victory over the Denver Broncos. Securing another division title will guarantee a postseason appearance as the team seeks the top seed in the conference.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have had MVP-worthy seasons so far, with the latter looking to have a big game to make up for last week’s fumble. Isiah Pacheco’s consistent play will be vital against a tough Broncos defense focused on the Chiefs’ passing game. The skills of JuJu Smith-Schuster and the rest of the receivers group will be tested to get open and win their one-on-one battles.

The Chiefs’ defense understood the shortcomings a week ago regarding their defensive line. The mission will be to pressure Russell Wilson and the Broncos’ playmakers to eliminate any form of confidence throughout the game. Special teams will play solid football and eliminate mistakes, as Kansas City should take care of business on Sunday with a dominant victory.

Chiefs 28, Broncos 10

Nick Roesch's prediction:

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs need a confidence boost after last week’s loss to the Bengals, and a matchup against the ailing Broncos is just the ticket. Even at full strength, the Broncos are a below-average team with perhaps the weakest head coach in the league.

To make matters worse, they’ll be without their top receiver Courtland Sutton and possibly their top run-defender D.J. Jones. Their offensive line is also beaten up and nobody knows what’s going on in Russell Wilson’s head. Even against a very good secondary, I think the Chiefs play angry and determined and blow Denver out of the water.

Chiefs 30, Broncos 0

Wesley Roesch's prediction:

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs will be frustrated about their loss to the Bengals (as they should be) and they will happily take it out on the Broncos.

Luckily, Denver has the worst offense in the league (13.8 points per game) and they’re missing their top receiver in Courtland Sutton. The Broncos do have an elite defense, though they allow an average of 120.1 yards rushing per game.

The Chiefs shouldn’t have much of a problem containing Denver. Pretty much no team has. Scoring might be a bit of an issue due to Denver’s elite pass defense, but the Chiefs were still able to put up points against good defenses this season (44 on the 49ers, 41 on the Buccaneers). This seems like a lock for the Chiefs unless they turn the ball over multiple times and play poor defense.

Chiefs 24, Broncos 9

