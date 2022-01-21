Predictions for the Buccaneers-Rams point total in Sunday's matchup | What Are The Odds?
On What Are The Odds? presented by Caesar's Sportsbook, Eamon McAnaney, Moose and Sal give their predictions for the Bucs-Rams game on Sunday.
Toni Charles, a Louisiana woman who had a child with former NFL defensive lineman Norman Hand, has been accused of defrauding a healthcare fund for retired NFL players and their dependents. According to the Associated Press, Charles is accused of submitting false claims to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Reimbursement Account Plan on behalf of [more]
Chris and Kyle Long stopped by to chat with Jared about who would win in a beer chugging contest between them and the best parts of playing in the NFL.
The Falcons are likely sticking with Matt Ryan for another season, but the team could look to add a backup QB in free agency.
While walking her dog, a woman said she was "jumped" and thrown to the floor by a bear. She survived the attack with 'non-life-threatening" injuries.
Boeing Co's steady climb out of successive crises - among the worst in U.S. corporate history - gained momentum last week when it won the 2021 jet order race https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/boeing-wins-annual-jet-order-race-adjusted-basis-2022-01-11 against rival Airbus SE on an adjusted basis with a 737 MAX sales blitz. But closely watched orders and deliveries https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/airbus-vs-boeing-orders-deliveries-2021-2022-01-11 have underscored the industrial and regulatory currents still facing its bigger 787 Dreamliner and 777X flagships - issues that have left Boeing fighting concurrent battles on both sides of the Atlantic. Regulators in Europe are challenging the safety net built in to 777X flight controls and deliveries of the 787 are expected to remain frozen until around April as U.S. regulators review production flaws, senior industry and government sources said.
Throughout the NFL season and playoffs, our staff across the USA TODAY NETWORK Atlantic Region makes picks for every game against the spread.
Second-year Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park. The Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday at Arrowhead.
The Cardinals have improved the past two seasons under Kingsbury, but for a franchise with Super Bowl aspirations, a disturbing trend remains.
Beckham was that damaged coming out of Cleveland. Not only were teams uncertain he’d be all-in during their playoff pushes, they didn’t even know if he was capable of being a valuable piece along the way.
The 2022 NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with just eight teams left in the Divisional Round. First, on Saturday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennesee Titans (4:30 p.m. ET) then at 8:15 p.m. it’s the San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. See below for the full 2022 NFL Divisional
Belichick marched into the Bills' locker room after last weekend's playoff game to deliver a message.
Tom Brady will never let it go.
ESPN’s longtime draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has unveiled his first mock draft for the 2022 class.
Michael Bidwill is unhappy with the last two seasons' finishes. There are conflicting reports of a recent "tense meeting."
McCarthy stood by the ill-fated final play and is confident in his job security, but he acknowledged that penalties need to be addressed. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Pittsburgh Steelers have big shoes to fill with the expected retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Dwayne Haskins may fill them.
In this 2022 NFL mock draft, there's a big surprise at the No. 1 overall pick
After the Buffalo Bills dominated the Patriots in the wild card round of the playoffs, New England coach Bill Belichick congratulated Josh Allen.
Hall of Fame Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin was not impressed with what he saw from the Cowboys’ best players in Sunday’s postseason loss to the 49ers. Irvin said on the Stacking the Box podcast that whether it was his teams in the 1990s or the teams in the NFL this year, star players need [more]
