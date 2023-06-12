A prediction about the USC-Penn State 2024 Big Ten football game

New Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti likes the television arrangement the conference has with its main media partners.

Petitti recent spoke about the topic. Rutgers Wire has more details:

“Credit to FOX because what they did in creating this noon window I think was non-traditional thinking, putting big games at noon has worked extremely well,” Petitti said.

“It has just been a great decision on FOX’s part. Give those guys credit to take the chance to do that. They had the research and the data and they were right. At 3:30, to think about what we did at CBS when I was there to really anchor the SEC at 3:30 for all those years- (it) has been a great window to have that. Then you look at the opportunity in prime – where I think we have that great opportunity for consistency today.”

The new Big Ten football schedule is out. You might be aware that USC is playing Penn State in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Next year, the Trojans go to Happy Valley to play the Nittany Lions.

Let’s tackle this topic. Which network is likely to air this game?

Keep in mind, before answering, that Fox is the main media rights-holder for Big Ten football, and that its central franchise is the Big Noon Saturday game, which Petitti directly acknowledged.

Given that USC is a major television draw, and that Penn State is clearly the one USC Big Ten road game in 2024 which contains a lot of sizzle, Fox has to be seen as the clear favorite to televise that game. Accordingly, that game is likely to have a 12:10 p.m. Eastern, 9:10 a.m. Pacific, start time. It’s not a guarantee, but it’s very likely.

If you’re thinking about a road trip to Pennsylvania in the autumn of 2024, keep that point in mind.

