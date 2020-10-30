Prediction poll for matchup between Chargers vs. Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to face off against the Denver Broncos in an AFC West duel on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2:05 p.m. PT at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Chargers are looking to build off their victory against the Jaguars last Sunday. For the Broncos, they are eager to simply get out of last place in the division and find some consistency with their play.

L.A. has been led by the dominance of rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, but it won’t be an easy task facing a Denver defense that ranks No. 8 in the NFL and is allowing 230.2 passing yards per game.

While the Broncos have been stout at limiting opposing offenses, they have struggled to get an offensive rhythm, averaging just 322.8 yards per game (28th), 209.2 passing yards (26th) and 113.7 rushing yards (16th).

Denver’s defense has slowed down some of the league’s best offenses and while there’s some issues up front in the trenches for the Chargers, I don’t see it shaking Herbert up.

Plus, Los Angeles’ defense started to come back to life with defensive linemen Melvin Ingram and Justin Jones back and getting key players healthy. They should be fired up to keep it up against a bad Broncos offense.

With that being said, I have the Bolts winning by the score of 26-21. It won’t be easy, but they ultimately find a way to prevail.

What do you guys think? Post in the poll below.