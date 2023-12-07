Prediction entered for Texas to land UTSA transfer edge Trey Moore

Texas is emerging as the favorite to land the No. 1 edge in the transfer portal.

UTSA’s Trey Moore entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. He is rated the No. 4 overall player in the portal currently, according to On3. In 2023, Moore recorded 45 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and four pass breakups for the Roadrunners.

Texas has now received several predictions to land Moore. Hank South and Jordan Scurggs of 247Sports each entered a prediction in favor of the Longhorns on Thursday.

Landing Moore would be a massive win for the Longhorns as T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy are expected to depart for the 2024 NFL draft at the conclusion of this season.

NEW: I’ve entered in a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of Texas to land UTSA EDGE transfer Trey Moore Moore is rated as the No. 11 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 1 EDGE in the transfer portal according to @247SportsPortal VIP STORY: https://t.co/FYmtPKycQh pic.twitter.com/keDVLO6L4q — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) December 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire