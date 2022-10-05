Prediction, 5 reasons why Georgia rolls Auburn

No. 2 Georgia (5-0) returns home to Athens to face Auburn (2-3) in ‘The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry’.

Last week, the Bulldogs escaped Missouri with a 26-22 win after being down 16-6 at halftime.

Auburn comes to Athens after a 21-17 loss at home to LSU.

The Bulldogs are a minus 29.5 point favorite over the Tigers.

Here’s five reasons why the Dawgs get back on track versus Auburn.

Offensive front

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The line of scrimmage was a glaring issue versus Missouri last week.

Pressure on quarterback Stetson Bennett, blocking passing lanes, blowing up run plays at the line of scrimmage – The Tigers’ defense had their way for most part of that game.

Georgia was held to 182 total yards in the first half.

The Bulldogs front played much better in the second half, out-gaining Missouri 299-100 in total yards, and that is why UGA was able to come back with a win to stay in the Playoff race.

The Dawgs will have to play a complete game on the line of scrimmage to take care of a stout Auburn front seven this Saturday.

Daijun Edwards

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Junior running back Daijun Edwards and the offensive line took over in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs went to Edwards regularly late in the game, which helped the Dawgs amass 107 rushing yards after totaling just 66 yards on the ground to that point.

“He’s tough, man., Coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s from the neck of the woods where they grow up playing football where they’re five, six-years-old and he just wants to carry the football.”

Edwards finished with 11 carries for 49 yards on the night and showed that he can be depended upon in the run game more than he’s been previously.

Look for the Bulldogs to feed Edwards more versus Auburn.

Darnell 'Big-0' Washington

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Junior tight end Darnell Washington is hard to miss at 6-foot-7, 270 pounds, but Georgia doesn’t always utilize the big man.

That wasn’t the same story at Missouri as Washington caught three difference-making passes for 66 yards.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjUCfGWDHXY/

A simple fact is that Washington is always open because of his size and reach.

I expect Bennett to find Washington more when Auburn comes to town.

Georgia has Auburn's number

Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Paul Abell

Georgia has won 14 of the last 17 matchups versus Auburn, including a 31-10 win On the Plains a year ago.

Home SEC opener

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

We have to add Sanford Stadium’s environment into consideration as we preview this rivalry.

Athens is one of the toughest places to play in the conference, and will be packed full of more than 92 thousand fans ready for the Dawgs first SEC home game of the season.

The Bulldogs haven’t lost a home game since South Carolina in 2019.

Prediction

Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s defense may give Georgia a fight, but I expect the inexperience at quarterback to keep the Tigers from putting up many points.

The Georgia offensive line showed they can make room in the run game in the second half at Missouri, and we’ve seen Stetson Bennett and company make big plays when given time.

This game will test the Dawgs’ resiliency after that close win a week ago. If Kirby Smart can get the Bulldogs ready to play the way we witnessed in the first three weeks, I see Georgia rolling through Week 6 with a big performance.

Prediction: 30-10, Georgia wins.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire