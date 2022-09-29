Prediction, 5 reasons why Georgia covers at Missouri

No. 1 Georgia (4-0) will travel to Missouri (2-2) on Saturday for the Bulldogs second SEC road test this season.

UGA is coming off a rocky performance at home versus Kent State. The Dawgs won 39-22 but gave up three turnovers and allowed the most points this season and the most since the 2021 SEC Championship game versus Alabama (41 points).

UGA is a 28 point favorite versus the Tigers.

Here’s a prediction and five reasons why the Bulldogs rebound and cover the spread in Columbia.

Tigers reeling on defense

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Missouri is coming off of a heartbreak 17-14 loss at Auburn in double overtime.

Auburn was down to their fourth-string quarterback at one point in the game, and Missouri wasn’t able to take advantage.

The Tigers are allowing 24.5 points per game, among the worst in the SEC. They’ll face a Georgia offense that is putting up 42.3 points a contest, which is third-best in the conference.

Turnovers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Georgia did give away three turnovers a week ago, but UGA did not allow any through three games and maintains a plus four turnover margin.

The Tigers, on the other hand, have a minus three turnover margin.

Sophomore quarterback Brady Cook has four interceptions on the season, while the Georgia defense has six interceptions thus far.

Can the Tigers score?

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Missouri’s offense is putting up 28 points per game thus far, 11th best in the country, while UGA maintains one of the nation’s top scoring defenses at 8.0 points per game.

The 22 points allowed to Kent State may be more of a fluke caused by turnovers than anything, as the Bulldogs have suffocated better offenses this season.

No. 13 Oregon scored three points in the season opener. South Carolina scored a garbage time touchdown in the fourth quarter with backups on the field and Samford was shutout in Week-3.

With Georgia’s knack for keeping opponents out of the endzone and Missouri’s offensive struggles, I expect the Tigers to rarely find UGA’s side of the field.

Story continues

Key stars return

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia was without defensive tackle Jalen Carter and receiver Adonai Mitchell in Week-4 with ankle injuries.

Both are ‘hopeful’ for the Missouri matchup, per Kirby Smart.

Carter, a Preseason All-American, is a huge piece of the Bulldogs front and is adept at eating up double-teams and putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Mitchell provides a jump-ball advantage and sure hands. The sophomore had a big performance versus Oregon in the season opener, racking up 73 yards on five catches, including an 18 yard touchdown grab.

The Dawgs will get a boost if the duo is able to suit-up on Saturday.

Rebound game

Joshua L Jones

Georgia looked out of character against Kent State. The turnovers, yards allowed after the catch and McConkey’s bad day left the Bulldogs with a sour taste in their mouths headed into Week-5.

Unfortunately for Missouri, it’s the Tigers that have to face this UGA team looking to make-up for the mistakes left on the field in Athens.

Prediction

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

I expect Georgia to take advantage of Missouri’s turnover-prone offense and exploit the holes in the Tiger’s defense on Saturday night.

I don’t foresee many punts for the Bulldogs, who hold a 16-0 road record versus the SEC East under Kirby Smart.

Prediction: 42-7

Georgia wins, covers and moves to 5-0 on the season.

______________________________________________

Get ready for gameday! Former Georgia All-SEC and NFL pro tackle, John Theus, joins our podcast to tell stories of his time in Athens and thoughts on the 2022 season. Listen here.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire