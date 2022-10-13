Prediction, 5 reasons why Georgia covers vs Vanderbilt

No. 1 Georgia (6-0) will take on Vanderbilt (3-3) Between the Hedges on Saturday.

The Bulldogs got back on track last week versus Auburn in a 42-10 home win after escaping Missouri 26-22 in Week 5.

The Commodores are coming off a 52-28 loss to No. 9 Ole Miss.

Georgia is a 38 point favorite over Vanderbilt.

Here’s a prediction and five reasons why the Bulldogs cover the spread.

Run game Emerging

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia ran for a season-high 292 yards and six touchdowns versus Auburn after a 162 yard performance on the ground at Missouri.

The Bulldogs have ran for 454 yards in the last two games after eclipsing only 731 yards through the first four weeks.

Vanderbilt is 10th in the SEC run defense allowing 156 yards per game.

Junior running back Kendall Milton is doubtful this week with a groin injury.

True freshman Branson Robinson’s career-high 98 yards against the Tigers shows the Dawgs should be in good hands this weekend with the trio of senior Kenny McIntosh, junior Daijun Edwards, who scored three touchdowns last week, and Robinson.

Red-zone Success

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Through its first three games this season, Georgia scored touchdowns on 14 of its 20 red-zone possessions, including 11 in 12 possessions against Oregon and South Carolina.

Against Kent State and Missouri, the Dawgs managed only five touchdowns in 11 possessions.

Against Auburn, Georgia scored touchdowns on all five red-zone possessions.

The Commodores are ranked 61st in red-zone defense allowing opponents to score 82% of the time.

Line of Scrimmage

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt has allowed six sacks this season (18th in FBS). The Commodores are gaining 168 yards per game on the ground, while allowing 156 rushing yards per game.

Georgia’s line of scrimmage on both side’s of the ball has been dominant over the last six quarters.

The offensive line has given up five sacks on the season, which is ranked 13th in the FBS.

The 454 yards on the ground in the last two games adds to the narrative.

On defense, the Bulldogs are ranked 12th in the FBS against the run at 89.8 yards per game.

Vanderbilt's Pass Defense

Credit: George Walker IV – USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt gave up 448 yards passing to Ole Miss last week and is allowing 324 yards through the air per game (14th in SEC).

While Georgia did most of its work on the ground versus Auburn, the Bulldogs are averaging 320 yards passing per game (2nd in SEC).

Quarterback Stetson Bennett is completing 69.3% of his passes with 1,744 yards and five touchdowns and only one interception this season.

Look for the Bulldogs to open up the pass game on Saturday.

Kirby vs the SEC East

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia under Kirby Smart is 32-5 versus SEC East opponents since 2016.

That’s an 86% win-rate for the Bulldogs against division opponents.

Georgia rolled into Nashville and beat the Commodores 62-0 in 2021. It was 35-0 in the first quarter.

Prediction

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Georgia is 3-3 against the spread this season.

After starting off hot versus Oregon, South Carolina and Samford, The Bulldogs took a step back against Kent State and Missouri before shaping back into form last week versus Auburn.

The Dawgs are preparing for a possible Top-10 matchup next week in Athens versus No. 6 Tennessee. Will Georgia look over Vanderbilt here?

The real question is what Georgia team shows up on Saturday.

I don’t see the Commodores scoring many points. The Dawgs are fourth in scoring defense while Vanderbilt is ranked 61st in scoring offense.

Prediction: 49-7

Georgia wins, covers and moves to 7-0.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire