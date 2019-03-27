Predicting 2019's fantasy MVP, biggest bust, top rookie and more

It’s been a long time coming, but after a wild offseason of big trades, signings, and extensions, the 2019 Major League Baseball season is finally here! Oh, how we’ve waited for Opening Day, when wins and losses start to count and fantasy baseball points start to accumulate.

Just because the season is here, doesn’t mean it’s too late to sign up for a fantasy league. To get you in the spirit of things, baseball experts Dalton Del Don, Scott Pianowski, Andy Behrens, and Fred Zinkie have looked into their crystal balls to deliver their fantasy predictions for the year ahead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Busted bracket? No problem. Make more tourney picks for free to win cash]

Let’s start off with the hitters. It’s probably not a surprise to anyone to see Aaron Judge get a few votes as the expected home run leader, but what about Daniel Murphy as MLB’s batting champ?

Who will be fantasy’s MVP? The biggest bust of the year? Who will win the 2019 World Series?

(Special thanks to Amber Matsumoto on graphics)

Of course, we can’t forget about the pitchers. Which closer will lose his job first? Can Max Scherzer repeat as the strikeout king?

(Special thanks to Amber Matsumoto on graphics)

What are your big predictions for the season? Share them in the comments section or @YahooFantasy.