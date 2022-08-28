Predicting Wisconsin football’s superlatives for the 2022 season

Madison, Wis. – An underwhelming 9-4 season where Wisconsin football failed to win the Big Ten West for the second straight year led to wholesale changes along the coaching staff this offseason.

With fall camp in full swing and Wisconsin’s season opener against the Illinois State Redbirds just around the corner, the Badgers, who are the Big Ten West favorites in 2022, will have a much different look this fall.

UW hired new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram, who joins the program after eight seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He’ll attempt to reinvigorate a sputtering Wisconsin offense and is working to make opponents defend the entire field in 2022.

On defense, Jim Leonhard lost eight preferred starters from last season’s top-ranked defense. However, the cupboards in Madison are far from bare, and a new batch of players is hungry to uphold the program’s standard of excellence.

With the season opener just around the corner, I decided to follow in the footsteps of former BadgersWire great Ben Kenney and explore my expected superlatives for Wisconsin during the 2022 college football season.

Top Player: Braelon Allen, RB

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs up field against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Last season’s breakout performer, Braelon Allen, started only four games as a true freshman but quickly became a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten, registering 1,268 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

After earning second-team All-Big Ten honors in his first full season playing running back, there’s no telling how high of a ceiling Allen might have in year two.

The Fon Du Lac, Wisconsin native, will be the focal point of the Badgers’ power running game in 2022, making him a no-brainer selection for the top player.

Breakout: Jordan Turner, ILB

Story continues

Wisconsin Badgers linebackers Jordan Turner (54) and Maema Njongmeta (55) run through drills during the University of Wisconsin spring football practice at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday.

Uw Spring Football Practice 4060

After appearing in four games last season, redshirt sophomore Jordan Turner is poised to make a significant impact and lead Wisconsin’s inside linebacker room.

Despite playing just 24 snaps, Turner made the most of his opportunities, registering six tackles, two pressures, two interceptions, and the fifth-highest Pro Football Focus grade of UW’s returning defensive players (71.1).

With Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn off to the NFL, the 6-foot-1, 222-pound LB has no proven options keeping him off the field. With his overall athletic ability and hard-nosed style of play, I expect Turner to become a household name for UW in 2022.

Comeback Kid: Clay Cundiff, TE

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff (85) receives a pass during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Redshirt junior Clay Cundiff appeared in five games at tight end for the Badgers last season before sustaining multiple lower-body injuries against Iowa – forcing him to miss the season.

According to PFF, the 6-foot-3, 244-pound TE played 105 total snaps and registered the third-highest grade on the entire Badgers offense (86.5). Albeit a small sample size, Cundiff also held the highest pass-catching grade on the team in 2021 (91.7). The ability is there; his emergence was simply cut short due to injury.

Now fully healed, Cundiff appears to be Wisconsin’s No. 1 tight end and should be the top pass-catching threat at the position.

Rising Star: Darryl Peterson, OLB

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Jayden Daniels #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils reaches for the end zone pylon against linebacker Darryl Peterson #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Daniels stepped out of bounds before reaching the end zone. The Badgers defeated the Sun Devils 20-13. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Redshirt freshman Darryl Peterson is one of the most prized outside linebacker prospects in Bobby April’s impressive stable of edge rushers.

Per 247Sports, Peterson was a four-star recruit who chose Wisconsin over scholarships from Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, and Minnesota, among others.

Although he played just 38 snaps as a true freshman, the 6-foot-1, 240-pounder has the tools and desire to be great. His play is both physical and violent, and the upside is undeniable.

Whether he has the starter designation by his name is unimportant – he’ll play a ton of snaps in 2022 and give Wisconsin another weapon that can get after the quarterback, potentially offering Badger fans a glimpse of the program’s next star OLB.

Don’t Forget: Hunter Wohler, S

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) against Eastern Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Former four-star safety Hunter Wohler joined the program and quickly carved out a role on special teams as a true freshman.

In limited action, Wohler registered 16 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and a pass deflection in just 70 defensive snaps.

What makes the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder’s skillset so intriguing is his versatility to help in run support while having the ability to play deep due to his speed and remarkable ball skills.

The Muskego, Wisconsin native is immensely talented and is someone I expect to thrive in Jim Leonhard’s defense from the jump.

Needs to Rebound: Graham Mertz, QB

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Mental errors and inconsistency headlined a disappointing campaign for Graham Mertz last season.

The Kansas native threw for 1,958 yards with 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, registering an underwhelming 56.1 QBR, good for No. 76 in the country.

With no other quarterback capable of pushing Mertz, this Wisconsin Badgers team will only go as far as the third-year starter can take them – this is a make-or-break season for him, and the UW coaching staff is counting on a bounceback.

Darkhorse: Markus Allen, WR

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Markus Allen (4) gains yards after the catch as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Joe Lusardi (37) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After a quiet spring, Markus Allen’s stock is bullish once again, and he appears locked into a role as one of Wisconsin’s top three wide receivers.

Formerly a top-400 recruit coming out of high school, Allen should see the field plenty alongside Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell when Wisconsin utilizes its three WR sets.

Wideouts don’t often put up big numbers at Wisconsin, but the 6-foot-2 target offers a different look that the coaching staff will surely utilize.

Allen is a very talented young player and is someone to keep an eye on.

Under the Radar: Jackson Acker, FB

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jackson Acker (34) carries the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Christian Izien (0) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Only at Wisconsin will you find a fullback as your under-the-radar player, but I stand by it.

After beginning his career as a running back, Jackson Acker reportedly added nine pounds and transitioned to fullback in the offseason.

Acker appeared in two games, totaling 11 snaps as a true freshman. He finished the season with six carries for 34 yards and a touchdown.

“He’s a really talented athlete and certainly has good size, good strength, speed, and he’s got power,” coach Chryst explained during his media availability. “He’s young right now, but I think he’s a guy that can truly keep developing and become a really good football player. He’s a good player, and you try to find a way to have spots for all your good players.”

Having the 6-foot-2, 238-pounder at fullback gives Wisconsin a superior athlete with tremendous versatility at the position. Don’t be surprised to see Bobby Engram find creative ways to get the Verona native involved in the offense.

Top New Addition: Jay Shaw, CB

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Jay Shaw (1) shows the Badgers W before the team photo as part of Wisconsin Badgers football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Badgers Media Day 0520

Wisconsin entered the offseason with a significant need at corner, a position they quickly addressed in the transfer portal.

Enter Jay Shaw, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback who spent the last four seasons playing for the UCLA Bruins.

In 2021, he registered 22 tackles, four pass deflections, two interceptions, and a forced fumble en route to being named second-team All-Pac 12, playing primarily as a boundary corner.

The UCLA transfer brings invaluable experience to Wisconsin’s CB room, having played more than 400 snaps in each of the past three seasons.

According to PFF, Shaw was the 19th highest-graded CB in the country last year, giving the Badgers a plug-and-play stud on the boundary.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire