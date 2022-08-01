Predicting wins, losses and where every Big Ten team will finish this season

College football is finally back… well, almost back.

We have flipped the calendar to August and that means there will be college football games played later this month. This includes a handful of Big Ten teams that’ll be taking part in some Week 0 action.

With the season right around the corner, I have taken my best stab at predicting every single Big Ten game this year and determining where each team will finish. Take a look at my predictions for each Big Ten team, including your Michigan State Spartans, below:

Illinois

Record: 5-7 (3-6 in Big Ten)

Notable Wins: at Indiana, vs. Iowa and at Northwestern

Notable Losses: vs. Virginia, vs. Minnesota and vs. Purdue

Bowl Game: None

Illinois was picked to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten West Division again this year, and I agree with the media on that. But, I do think they’re going to be a tough opponent in each game this year and wouldn’t be surprised if they play their way into a bowl game.

How Illinois starts the season will ultimately determine if they’re in contention for a bowl game late in the year. I have the Fighting Illini opening up 3-1, and if they are any worse then getting to five wins will be nearly impossible with the back-half of the schedule.

Iowa

Record: 8-4 (5-4 in Big Ten)

Notable Wins: vs. Iowa State, vs. Michigan and vs. Wisconsin

Notable Losses: at Illinois, at Purdue and at Minnesota

Bowl Game: Pinstripe Bowl

Iowa is a hard team to read entering this season, with me again not having a ton of confidence in the offense they’ll put out there behind Spencer Petras. But regardless, the defense will be good enough to carry this team to another solid season and eight wins at worst this fall.

I have the Hawkeyes opening the season 5-0, with a marquee win over Michigan in early October. From that point on, things go a bit downhill starting with an upset loss at Illinois the following week. Iowa will finish near the top of the Big Ten West Division this fall but I don’t have them returning to Indy for a second straight appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Minnesota

Record: 8-4 (5-4 in Big Ten)

Notable Wins: vs. Purdue, at Illinois and vs. Iowa

Notable Losses: at Michigan State, at Nebraska and at Wisconsin

Bowl Game: Music City Bowl

Minnesota is another tough team to read this fall, with the Golden Gophers also dealing with inconsistent quarterback play the past few years. Will Tanner Morgan improve and get Minnesota to a spot where they could win the division? I think it’s possible … but the schedule may be what costs Minnesota the division.

The Golden Gophers play four tough road games — at Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State and Wisconsin — and I have them dropping all four of those. Should they find a way to just split and take care of their home games then they’ll be your Big Ten West Division champs. I’m not betting on that, though, and have Minnesota yet again coming up just short of winning the division.

Nebraska

Record: 7-5 (5-4 in Big Ten)

Notable Wins: vs. Northwestern, vs. Illinois and vs. Minnesota

Notable Losses: vs. Oklahoma, at Purdue and at Iowa

Bowl Game: Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Nebraska is going to get back to a bowl game this season — I feel confident in saying that. I’m even high enough on the Cornhuskers to say that they’ll be in contention for the Big Ten West Division heading into the final month of the season.

The schedule sets up nicely for Nebraska this fall where as long as they don’t slip up against Northwestern in the Ireland opener, that I have the Cornhuskers getting to 7-2. A brutal three-game stretch to conclude the season — at Michigan, vs. Wisconsin and at Iowa — will be where I see Nebraska coming back down to Earth but still a big jump for Scott Frost’s bunch this year.

Northwestern

Record: 3-9 (0-9 in Big Ten)

Notable Wins: vs. Duke and vs. Miami (OH)

Notable Losses: vs. Nebraska, at Purdue and vs. Illinois

Bowl Game: None

Northwestern was given no favors with their 2022 schedule, and I find it nearly impossible for them to even contend for a bowl game this year. The Wildcats only have three true home conference games, and two of those are against Ohio State and Wisconsin. The road slate is equally tough with trips to Penn State, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota and Purdue.

If Northwestern were to upset Nebraska in the neutral field season-opener, then things could look different for the Wildcats. I don’t think that’ll happen though, and that’s how I have Northwestern going winless in Big Ten play this fall.

Purdue

Record: 9-3 (6-3 in Big Ten)

Notable Wins: vs. Penn State, vs. Nebraska and vs. Iowa

Notable Losses: at Minnesota, at Maryland and at Wisconsin

Bowl Game: Duke’s Mayo Bowl

If Purdue can upset Penn State in their Thursday night season-opener then look out for the Boilermakers. I have Purdue winning that game and steamrolling to their best regular season finish in nearly 20 years.

The schedule is favorable for Purdue and I believe their passing attack will keep them in every game. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell is the real-deal and will put up big numbers in leading the Boilermakers to their best ever finish in the Big Ten West Division.

Wisconsin

Record: 9-3 (6-3 in Big Ten)

Notable Wins: vs. Washington State, vs. Purdue and vs. Minnesota

Notable Losses: at Ohio State, at Michigan State and at Iowa

Bowl Game: Reliaquest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl)

Saved the best West team for last? I have Wisconsin winning the Big Ten West Division once again this fall. As you know by now, I don’t see any of the teams in the West Division as elite and just a bunch of solid squads, but of them all Wisconsin appears to be the most reliable and trustworthy this fall.

Two of the three games I have Wisconsin losing — at Michigan State and at Iowa — are coin flip games and I’d even give the Badgers a slight edge should quarterback Graham Mertz take a big step forward. I think Mertz will be improved but not enough for me to predict Wisconsin wins more than nine games this fall.

Indiana

Record: 3-9 (1-8 in Big Ten)

Notable Wins: vs. Western Kentucky and vs. Maryland

Notable Losses: vs. Illinois, at Cincinnati and vs. Purdue

Bowl Game: None

Indiana was picked to finish last in the Big Ten East Division by the media this past week, and I also have the Hoosiers finishing in the basement. Last year’s struggles were a lot tied to injuries but it’s still hard to be confident in Indiana reaching a bowl game this fall.

There first five games of the season will decide where Indiana ends up during the holiday season. All of their first five games are winnable — vs. Illinois, vs. Idaho, vs. Western Kentucky, at Cincinnati and at Nebraska. So there’s a path to a potential 5-0 start for the Hoosiers, but I have them going 2-3 in that stretch and things will only get harder from there en route to another disappointing season in Bloomington, Ind.

Maryland

Record: 6-6 (3-6 in Big Ten)

Notable Wins: vs. SMU, vs. Purdue and at Rutgers

Notable Losses: vs. Michigan State, at Indiana and at Penn State

Bowl Game: Quick Lane Bowl

Outside of Ohio State, Maryland very well could have the best offense in the Big Ten this season and should possess a potent passing attack led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. But the defense will again remain a question mark and hold back the Terps from truly contending in the Big Ten East Division.

I have Maryland getting off to a solid start — as they generally do — and enter the final month of the year at 5-3. However, a brutal three-game stretch of at Wisconsin, at Penn State and vs. Ohio State will await when November hits. Good thing the Terps get Rutgers in the final week of the season — a game that I have Maryland winning to reach bowl eligibility.

Michigan

Record: 10-2 (7-2 in Big Ten)

Notable Wins: vs. Penn State, vs. Michigan State and vs. Nebraska

Notable Losses: at Iowa and at Ohio State

Bowl Game: Rose Bowl

Michigan has arguably the easiest schedule in the Big Ten this fall so it wouldn’t shock me if the Wolverines find themselves unbeaten heading into the season-finale rivalry game matchup with the Buckeyes. I don’t think that’ll be the case as I have Iowa upsetting Michigan in a tough road matchup for the Wolverines, but that’s the only spot I have Michigan slipping up before Ohio State.

The biggest question marks for Michigan will be at the quarterback position (is it Cade McNamara or J.J. McCarthy) and how do they replace so many weapons on defense from a year ago. Should the Wolverines find the right answer for those two items, then they’ll certainly contend for the Big Ten title — and even if they don’t I still like them to lose no more than two games this fall.

Ohio State

Record: 11-1 (8-1 in Big Ten)

Notable Wins: vs. Notre Dame, at Michigan State and vs. Michigan

Notable Losses: at Penn State

Bowl Game: Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

The Buckeyes will be arguably the best team in the country and no doubt the clear-cut favorite to win the Big Ten this fall. But will they run the table and make it through the regular season unscathed? That’s where I’m most torn on Ohio State.

The Buckeyes play seven games this season that I could at least make a slight case for their opponent to win. Those games are: vs. Notre Dame, vs. Wisconsin, at Michigan State, vs. Iowa, at Penn State, at Maryland and vs. Michigan. So I’m going to go out on a limb and have Ohio State drop one game this fall — at Penn State is my choice — but don’t be surprised if they do finish unbeaten in 2022.

Penn State

Record: 10-2 (7-2 in Big Ten)

Notable Wins: at Auburn, vs. Ohio State and vs. Michigan State

Notable Losses: at Purdue and at Michigan

Bowl Game: Orange Bowl (New Year’s Six at-large bid)

I’m buying into Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions this year, and predicting a major bounce-back season in Happy Valley. This prediction is solely based on Clifford taking a big step forward and lifting the Penn State offense to a place it hasn’t been in years.

I have Purdue upsetting the Nittany Lions in the season-opener but Penn State bouncing back with their only other loss coming at Michigan. As I just mentioned, I also like Penn State to pickup one of the biggest upsets this fall by beating Ohio State, and finish with an extremely solid year overall.

Rutgers

Record: 3-9 (1-8 in Big Ten)

Notable Wins: at Temple and vs. Indiana

Notable Losses: at Boston College, vs. Nebraska and vs. Penn State

Bowl Game: None



Rutgers reached a bowl game last year for only the second time since joining the Big Ten — but I’m not confident they’ll be able to do the same this fall. There’s still a notable talent gap at Rutgers and the schedule isn’t friendly (as it generally is the Big Ten East Division) so I have the Scarlet Knights taking a step back this fall.

A lot of the Scarlet Knights season will depend on their season-opener at Boston College. I like the Eagles to beat Rutgers, but if it goes the other way then there’s a path for Rutgers to reach the halfway mark above .500. If they do that, then a bowl game is certainly in play for the Scarlet Knights in 2022.

Michigan State

Record: 9-3 (6-3 in Big Ten)

Notable Wins: at Washington, vs. Minnesota and vs. Wisconsin

Notable Losses: vs. Ohio State, at Michigan and at Penn State

Bowl Game: Citrus Bowl

It’s going to be extremely hard for the Spartans to surpass last year’s success, but I do think this year’s squad is going to be better — even though the record won’t suggest it. Michigan State has an extremely tough schedule in 2022, with challenging road trips to Washington, Maryland, Michigan and Penn State. Add in not-so-easy home games against Minnesota, Ohio State and Wisconsin, and it’s hard for me to see Michigan State reaching double-digit wins this regular season.

As I already mentioned, I believe this year’s squad is going to be overall better than last year’s so I’m confident Michigan State will make a bowl game and like them to finish 9-3. The offense has weapons that’ll keep them in every game, and I’m excited to see the progression of quarterback Payton Thorne in his second season as the starter. With this schedule, Spartans’ fans should be extremely pleased if Michigan State reaches nine wins this fall.

Game-by-Game Results for Each Team

The graphic above is a breakdown of each game and how I’m predicting that matchup will play out. Click on the image to open an enlarged version in a new tab.

Final Big Ten Standings

The graphic above is a breakdown of how the Big Ten East and West Division standings would look based on my game-by-game predictions. Click on the image to open an enlarged version in a new tab.

Big Ten Championship Game Prediction

Ohio State over Wisconsin

To no surprise, I have the Buckeyes winning the Big Ten title this upcoming season. Wisconsin won’t pose much of a challenge for the Buckeyes as the East Division once again tops the West Division in the Big Ten Championship Game.

