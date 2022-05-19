Predicting wins and losses for the Steelers 2022 season
Now that everyone has had a chance to look at the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL regular season, let’s talk wins and losses. To make the playoffs, Pittsburgh is going to need to find a way to win a minimum of nine games but 10 or 11 would be much safer. Here are our predictions for the upcoming season.
Week 1-@ Cincinnati Bengals LOSS
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Week 2-vs New England Patriots WIN
(AP Photo/David Becker)
Week 3-@ Cleveland Browns WIN
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Week 4-vs New York Jets WIN
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Week 5-@ Buffalo Bills LOSS
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Week 6-vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers WIN
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7-@ Miami Dolphins WIN
Week 8-@ Philadelphia Eagles LOSS
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Week 10-vs New Orleans Saints WIN
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11-vs Cincinnati Bengals LOSS
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Week 12-@ Indianapolis Colts LOSS
Syndication The Indianapolis Star
Week 13-@ Atlanta Falcons WIN
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Week 14-vs Ravens WIN
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Week 15-@ Carolina Panthers WIN
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Week 16-vs Raiders WIN
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Week 17-@ Baltimore Ravens LOSS
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Week 18-vs Cleveland Browns LOSS
(AP Photo/Justin Berl)
