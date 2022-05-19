Predicting wins and losses for the Steelers 2022 season

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
Now that everyone has had a chance to look at the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL regular season, let’s talk wins and losses. To make the playoffs, Pittsburgh is going to need to find a way to win a minimum of nine games but 10 or 11 would be much safer. Here are our predictions for the upcoming season.

Week 1-@ Cincinnati Bengals LOSS

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2-vs New England Patriots WIN

(AP Photo/David Becker)

Week 3-@ Cleveland Browns WIN

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4-vs New York Jets WIN

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5-@ Buffalo Bills LOSS

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6-vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers WIN

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7-@ Miami Dolphins WIN

Week 8-@ Philadelphia Eagles LOSS

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10-vs New Orleans Saints WIN

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11-vs Cincinnati Bengals LOSS

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Week 12-@ Indianapolis Colts LOSS

Syndication The Indianapolis Star

Week 13-@ Atlanta Falcons WIN

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14-vs Ravens WIN

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Week 15-@ Carolina Panthers WIN

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16-vs Raiders WIN

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Week 17-@ Baltimore Ravens LOSS

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18-vs Cleveland Browns LOSS

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

