Predicting wins and losses for the Philadelphia Eagles 2021 schedule

The Eagles schedule has been out for months and after weeks of roster cutting and training camp practice, we’re now ready to predict the Birds 2021 season. and we’re predicting the Birds season in a way too

With Philadelphia set to go on a first-ever 17-game gauntlet, here’s our game-by-game predictions for Nick Sirianni and the Eagles.

Week 1: Away at Atlanta Falcons

Nick Sirianni's coaching debut will equate to a slow-pitch softball game, as both teams will be trotting out new head coaches and staff. Atlanta was the one team in the NFC visibly worse than Philadelphia and they moved Julio Jones off to the Titans for draft picks. Atlanta is 9-15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium over the past three seasons and the Eagles competitive summer pays off in Game No. 1.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Falcons 17

1-0

Week 2: Home vs. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco is healthy during this matchup and they'll have the advantage of forcing Philadelphia to prepare for two different styles of quarterback. Jordan Mailata could have his hands full with Arik Armstead and the returning Joey Bosa. The retooling Eagles lose a tight one in their home opener.

Prediction: 49ers 21, Eagles 17

1-1

Week 3: Away at Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia has lost three straight at Dallas, while Dak Prescott is back and slinging to the best trio of receivers in the NFL. The Eagles' offense keeps the game close, but Philadelphia's lack of talent at cornerback behind Darius Slay and Steven Nelson cost them dearly.

Prediction: Cowboys 35, Eagles 28

1-2

Week 4: Home vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City is an NFL-best 44-20 (.688) on the road in eight years under Andy Reid and Philadelphia's secondary could again get stretched thin by a deep Chiefs offense unit. Philadelphia keeps it close while celebrating two legends, but Kansas City wins on a walk-off.

Prediction: Chiefs 24, Eagles 21

1-3

Week 5: Away at Carolina Panthers

The Eagles need to get back on the winning track and the rebuilding Carolina Panthers present the perfect opportunity. The Birds defensive line gets to harass Sam Darnold all afternoon, translating into a much-needed road victory.

Prediction: Eagles 26, Panthers 14

2-3

Week 6: Home vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Both teams will enter the contest on four days rest, with the Buccaneers having to get on a plane. Upsets aren't unavoidable and the Buccaneers are not the 2007 New England Patriots. Jonathan Gannon shows his coaching chops by outcoaching Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich, as Philadelphia upsets the defending Super Bowl champions on Thursday Night Football.

Prediction: Eagles 23, Buccaneers 17

3-3

Week 7: Away at Las Vegas Raiders

No organization travels like the Eagles, so a Week 7 matchup in Las Vegas will likely turn into a Philadelphia home game and pool party. Las Vegas is inconsistent on both sides of the ball and this is the matchup where Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and company absolutely put on a show. Philadelphia wins big on the road.

Prediction: Eagles 38, Raiders 24

4-3

Week 8: Away at Detroit Lions

It's hard to win on the road and likely even more difficult after a trip to Las Vegas that turned into a party and a romp. The Lions are improving, Jared Goff loves to play Philly and Duce Staley gets his revenge.

Prediction: Lions 21, Eagles 20

4-4

Week 9: Home vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Justin Herbert express heads to Philadelphia near the midseason point and with LA having played their third east coast game of the season, Jet lag kicks in early during this November contest. With the weather getting cooler, Philadelphia pulls off the win.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Chargers 23

5-4

Week 10: At Denver Broncos

Von Miller is back and Jalen Hurts gets his first taste of an all-world pass rush. Courtland Sutton is back in Denver, giving the Broncos a Mile High pass-catching corps. Denver thumps Philadelphia at home.

Prediction: Broncos 28, Eagles 17

5-5

Week 11: Home vs. New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston comes to the Linc with an angry Saints team that has spent weeks reliving Jalen Hurts' first start. Sean Payton goes all out to prevent a repeat.

Prediction: Saints 28, Eagles 24

5-6

Week 12: Away at New York Giants

The first of two matchups in a four-week period, Philadelphia heads up the New Jersey Turnpike for this one. The Eagles now have an answer for Giants cornerback James Bradberry in DeVonta Smith and Boston Scott does what he does in this one.

Prediction: Eagles 17, Giants 10

6-6

Week 13: Away at New York Jets

The same destination in back-to-back weeks provides the same result for a Philadelphia team surging into the bye week. The rebuilding Jets simply don't have enough weapons.

Prediction: Eagles 21, Jets 17

7-6

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Home vs. Washington Football Team

The first of two big-time matchups to finish the season, Philadelphia travels to the nation's capital to face a Washington defense that could be the best in the NFL. Ryan Fitzpatrick has had success against the Eagles previously, but that was against Jim Schwartz. The Eagles stay in the playoff hunt with a hard-fought home win.

Prediction: Eagles 21, Washington 20

7-7

Week 16: Home vs. New York Giants

Winning four straight is hard in any sport, but Philadelphia once again takes down their division rival at home, with a clear eye towards the division.

Prediction: Eagles 14, Giants 13

8-7

Week 17: Away at Washington

The second meeting in three weeks, things change on the road and Fitzpatrick lights the Eagles defense up in a game that has playoff ramifications for the entire league.

Prediction: Washington 28, Eagles 17

8-8

Week 19: Home vs. Cowboys

In a game that could and should be flexed, the Eagles take down the Cowboys, ending Nick Sirianni's first season on a positive note, while also giving Philadelphia some say into the playoff picture.

Prediction: Eagles 19, Cowboys 17

9-8

