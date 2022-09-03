Predicting the winners of the Steelers top position battles

The Pittsburgh Steelers have several position battles still undecided with just over a week to the team’s regular-season debut against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are our predictions for the biggest position battles on the roster.

Left guard: Kendrick Green vs Kevin Dotson

] Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Kendrick Green has been dreadful in preseason and Kevin Dotson seems more confident at this point.

Left cornerback: Levi Wallace vs Ahkelly Witherspooon

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Both guys will get plenty of reps but Ahkello Witherspoon’s experience in the system gives him an edge here.

Left inside linebacker: Devin Bush vs Robert Spillane

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t look for either guy to get a huge volume of snaps this season but Devin Bush’s athleticism wins out over Robert Spillane’s physicality.

Quarterback: Mitch Trubisky vs Kenny Pickett

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Fans are clammoring for Kenny Pickett but for the coaches, the safest move is to give Mitch Trubisky the starter job.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire