Predicting the winners of Colts’ position battles at training camp

The Indianapolis Colts officially arrive for training camp on Tuesday, which means we will finally get a look at some crucial position battles across the roster over the next month or so.

While we got an idea during the spring workouts as to what these battles might look like, training camp and the preseason is where the real evaluation begins. With just under 20 training camp practices and three preseason games, there should be some intense battles going on.

Earlier in the offseason, we highlighted seven-position battles that are likely to capture everyone’s attention. If you want a bit of background on those, click the link. Now, we will be predicting the winner of each one as we enter training camp:

Backup QB

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Competitors: Jacob Eason vs. Sam Ehlinger After the Colts traded two draft picks for Carson Wentz, they now have to figure out who will back him up. Without bringing in a veteran this offseason, the Colts will be searching for a backup between two young quarterbacks with no experience as starters in the league. Eason was a fourth-round pick in 2020 but essentially served as a redshirt during his rookie season. He learned in the room behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett and is hoping that his arm talent can take over the competition. Ehlinger was a sixth-round pick for the Colts in 2021. He has more of a mobile profile and the Colts have gushed over the "it" factor he brings to the field. Prediction: Eason wins the job, Ehlinger goes to the practice squad. Ehlinger might be a better fit for the offense stylistically, but Eason might have the better chance of stepping in and keeping the offense afloat if either had to go into the game. This one is really a toss-up and will come down to their performances in the preseason.

Starting LT

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Competitors: Sam Tevi vs. Julién Davenport vs. Will Holden With Eric Fisher starting camp on the PUP list as he recovers from Achilles surgery, there will be a competition at left tackle to see who will fill in during the meantime. Both Tevi and Davenport were brought in during free agency on one-year deals while Holden was re-signed to a futures contract following the 2020 season. Tevi and Davenport have experience as starters. Holden filled in for the Colts late in the season. Prediction: Tevi wins the starting left tackle job. Whenever the Colts talked about the left tackle position, Tevi's name always came up. They seem to think he's more than viable in holding a spot starting role until Fisher returns from his Achilles rehab.

Story continues

Final WR spots

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Competitors: Dezmon Patmon vs. Ashton Dulin vs. Mike Strachan vs. DeMichael Harris vs. Tarik Black vs. Tyler Vaughns There are four spots locked up for the Colts in the wide receiver room when accounting for Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal. I could make an argument that Dulin is also a favorite given his special teams work, but he's still technically on the bubble. Patmon is looking to emerge as a Year 2 breakout of sorts after being a healthy scratch throughout his entire rookie season. That sounds bad, but the Colts were high on him and didn't want to risk losing him to waivers in an attempt to put him on the practice squad. Strachan was a seventh-round pick for the Colts in 2021 and brings an intriguing athletic profile. Coming from Division-II competition, there will be a learning curve, but the Colts are high on him. Harris re-signed on a futures deal while Black and Vaughns were undrafted rookie free agents who signed with the team following the draft. Prediction: Patmon and Dulin win the final two spots. Assuming the Colts keep six wide receivers, Patmon and Dulin have the edge. If it comes down to just five wide receivers, I'll give the nod to Patmon for that final spot.

Starting DE

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Competitors: Kwity Paye vs. Tyquan Lewis vs. Al-Quadin Muhammad vs. Kemoko Turay The Colts used the No. 21 overall pick on Paye, a prospect they have been enamored with throughout the entire process. He's a favorite to win the starting role on one side of the defensive line. Lewis, Muhammad and Turay are all battling for the other starting spot during the preseason. Lewis should have a leg up given his production and versatility while Muhammad has seen an increase in snaps every year that he's been with the Colts. Turay is still working his way back from offseason surgery so it isn't yet clear how much participation he will have at the start of camp. Ben Banogu and Isaac Rochell are also in the mix but will be on the roster bubble. Prediction: Paye and Lewis earn starting roles. This one is pretty chalk. The Colts think Paye can be a difference-maker while Lewis has proven he can be a commodity both inside and on the edge. Muhammad will still get his snaps, and Turay may be working in more of a sub-package role until he proves he needs more snaps.

No. 3 CB

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Competitors: Rock Ya-Sin vs. Marvell Tell vs. Isaiah Rodgers vs. T.J. Carrie Ya-Sin is entering a big year in 2021 after two seasons of inconsistent play. He's flashed some development but hasn't yet put it all together. Carrie was a solid role player for the Colts and even earned a starting spot down the stretch of the 2020 season. Tell will be returning from the opt-out list. How much he has to work in order to get back to form after a year off remains to be seen, but he will be in the mix for that starting role on the boundary. Rodgers was excellent on special teams as a return man and likely isn't a favorite for the starting role. That said, his athleticism brings intrigue to the room and a potentially bigger role in Year 2. Prediction: Ya-Sin earns the first shot as starter. The former second-round pick has to show he can become a reliable starter in the secondary. He has the talent to show out during training camp and will get the chance to prove his worth to begin the season. Whether he can hold onto that role is where things get murky. Don't sleep on the possible development of Tell seeing more work either.

No. 3 Safety

AP Photo/Bill Feig

Competitors: Shawn Davis vs. Sean Davis vs. George Odum This would actually be pretty easy if Odum saw more work defensively. The All-Pro special teamer simply doesn't see enough work in that phase to be seriously considered. But given his impact on special teams, he gets some consideration. Unless the Colts diverge from their 2020 plan where Odum only plays special teams, this competition is likely to be between Davis and Davis. Sean Davis is a veteran who signed a one-year deal this offseason. The other Davis is a rookie who was selected by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. They hold very different skill sets, though. The veteran Davis would likely work more in coverage and as a split-zone safety in dime packages whereas the rookie Davis is more of an enforcer near the line of scrimmage. Prediction: The veteran Davis wins the role to start. These rotational roles can change on a dime, but the former Steelers safety might be what the Colts are looking for when they go into dime packages. The rookie Davis may have a bit more development to go through, but there's a chance he emerges in that role later in the season if he shows out enough.

Kicker

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Competitors: Rodrigo Blankenship vs. Eddy Pineiro Blankenship had a solid rookie season for the Colts but showed struggles when it came to nailing the deep kicks. He also missed an easy field goal in the playoff game in which the Colts wound up losing by three points. That's primetime bias, sure, but we still remember. Pineiro was signed this offseason as some competition for Blankenship even though Frank Reich did say the latter has the advantage as the incumbent. Prediction: Blankenship wins the job. The Colts roll with the second-year Blankenship and give him a chance to prove he's made improvements on his deep kicks.

1

1