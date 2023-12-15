Predicting the winner of each bowl game for the 2023-2024 season

The 2023 college football regular season was intriguing, to say the least. The controversy surrounding which programs should reach the College Football Playoff was the cherry on top. Despite the CFP-FSU debacle, the bowl game matchups are now fully set and fans across the country are ready for them to get started.

Several programs that were left out of the playoffs will meet in bowl games which creates even more intrigue. The bowl season is full of surprises from players deciding to sit out to coaching changes being made before bowl games are played.

Needless to say, this year’s bowl slate will be one to follow. Here predictions for each bowl game for the 2023-2024 season.

Bowl games from Dec. 16 - Dec. 21

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Ohio vs. Georgia Southern – Ohio

Cricket Celebration Bowl: Howard vs. Florida A&M – Florida A&M

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana – Jacksonville State

Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State – Appalachian State

Isleta New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Fresno State – New Mexico State

LA Bowl: UCLA vs. Boise State – Boise State

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: Cal vs. Texas Tech – Texas Tech

Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion – Western Kentucky

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. Marshall – UTSA

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. Syracuse – USF

Bowl games from Dec. 22- Dec. 26

Hannah Pajewski-USA TODAY Sports

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Georgia Tech – Georgia Tech

Birmingham Bowl: Troy vs. Duke – Duke

Camelia Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois – Northern Illinois

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: James Madison vs. Air Force – James Madison

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State – Utah State

68 Ventures Bowl: South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan – South Alabama

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Utah vs. Northwestern – Utah

Easy Post Hawai’i Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State – San Jose State

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota – Minnesota

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice – Texas State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas vs. UNLV – Kansas

Dec. 27 - Virginia Tech vs. Tulane

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Winner of the Military Bowl: Tulane

The Green Wave was led by senior quarterback Michael Pratt and freshman running back Makhi Hughes. Their only losses came against Ole Miss and SMU. Outside of that, Tulane ran the table. As for Virginia Tech, they struggled throughout the season. The inconsistency was an issue in Blacksburg this season. For that reason, I am going to go with the AAC runner-ups — the Tulane Green Wave.

Dec. 27 - West Virginia vs. North Carolina

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Winner of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina

North Carolina got off to a 6-0 start to the season. Things were trending in the right direction for the Tar Heels. After the midway point in the season, things kind of fell apart for Mack Brown’s squad. They closed the season with a 2-4 record. On the other side, West Virginia got off to a 4-3 start to the season. However, the Mountaineers closed the season with four wins in the final five games. While Neal Brown’s squad is on a two-game win streak, I still like North Carolina in this one. Their offense will be too much to handle.

Dec. 27 - Louisville vs. USC

Scott Utterback/Courier Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Winner of the DirecTV Holiday Bowl: Louisville

Louisville and USC both had high expectations heading into the 2023-2024 season. The Cardinals brought in Jeff Brohm from Purdue back to his alma mater. USC returned a plethora of talent on offense including Heisman trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams. Well, the season quickly went downhill in Los Angeles with the defensive struggles. The Trojans underachieved in virtually every aspect this season. Most would argue that Louisville overachieved after having reached the ACC Championship. I like the Cardinals in a high-scoring affair.

Dec. 27 - Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Winner of the TaxAct Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State

After a series of changes were made in recent weeks in College Station, this game could go two ways. Texas A&M could come out and look to make a statement or come out flat. I tend to believe that the Aggies will come out with minimal enthusiasm. Oklahoma State is coming off a lopsided loss to Texas in the Big-12 Championship. I anticipate that the Cowboys will get up for this one.

Dec. 28 - SMU vs. Boston College

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Winner of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl: SMU

This game seems like an unfair matchup in my eyes. After all, SMU won the AAC and finished with an impressive, 11-2 record. Boston College finished 6-6 in the ACC and struggled all season long. The Mustangs come into this game on an eight-game winning streak. Rhett Lashlee’s squad is rolling. In a game that will be played in Boston College’s backyard, I like SMU to make another statement. Give me the Mustangs over the Eagles.

Dec. 28 - Rutgers vs. Miami (FL)

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Winner of the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers

This year’s Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl will be quite appealing. A Rutgers squad that was as competitive of a Big Ten team as any will take on another competitive ACC squad in the Miami Hurricanes. With Miami losing several key players to the transfer portal, I expect Rutgers to take advantage. Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano has done a good job of keeping the program afloat. I expect Rutgers to take advantage of the opportunity and knock off the Hurricanes.

Dec. 28 - NC State vs. Kansas State

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Winner of the Pop-Tarts Bowl: NC State

There is no dismissing the fact that Kansas State lost its two quarterbacks and several pieces on defense to the transfer portal. NC State has lost a couple of pieces as well. They did not lose their starting quarterback or leading wide receiver, however. The Wolfpack have won their last five games and have been playing well on both sides of the ball. With the amount of uncertainty in the Wildcats football program, I am taking NC State in this one.

Dec. 28 - Arizona vs. Oklahoma

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Winner of the Valero Alamo Bowl: Arizona

One of the biggest surprises this season has been Jedd Fisch’s Arizona squad. The Wildcats finished the 2022 season with a 5-7 record. In 2023, Arizona finished the regular season with a 9-3 record. That is an amazing transition from year one to year two in the PAC-12 for Fisch and the rest of the coaching staff. Oklahoma was in a similar spot last season and improved tremendously this season. The Sooners lost multiple starters to the transfer portal following their regular season finale against TCU. That will hurt the Sooners in this one. Arizona pulls away in a close one in San Antonio.

Dec. 29 - Clemson vs. Kentucky

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Winner of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Clemson

This year’s Gator Bowl features two teams that desperately need to carry some momentum into the offseason. Clemson had a rough start to the season but closed the season on good terms. Kentucky was the exact opposite. The Wildcats began the season with a 5-0 record before dropping five of their last seven games. Both programs will be well-prepared and ready to go for this game. Given the fact that Kentucky will be without star running back Ray Davis, I am going to take the Tigers.

Dec. 29 - Oregon State vs. Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Winner of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Notre Dame

This is another game that could go a long way for both programs. Oregon State had a fairly strong season. The Beavers finished the regular season with an 8-4 record. Notre Dame could say the same as they finished the regular season with a 9-3 record. Both programs have had a lot of turnover to the transfer portal in recent weeks. Oregon State lost a quarterback and multiple members of the coaching staff to Michigan State. Notre Dame has seen several skilled players leave the building. However, I like what Marcus Freeman has built in South Bend and will continue to build. Give me the Fighting Irish!

Dec. 29 - Memphis vs. Iowa State

Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Winner of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Memphis

Memphis is a program that surprised a lot of people this season. The Tigers finished the regular season with a 9-3 record. Their three losses came to strong opponents in Missouri, Tulane, and SMU. On the other hand, Iowa State struggled to find its footing. Matt Campbell’s squad was relatively non-competitive in big games in comparison to Cyclones teams of the past. Memphis has looked like the better team, so I will stick with my gut. I like Memphis to knock off the Cyclones.

Dec. 29 - Missouri vs. Ohio State

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Winner of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Missouri

The team that surprised the most amount of people this season had to be the Missouri Tigers. Eliah Drinkwitz’s squad reeled off a 10-2 record and finished third in the SEC. The Tigers’ offense was virtually unstoppable to close out the season. Missouri did not lose many players to the transfer portal since the window opened up. Meanwhile, their upcoming opponent, Ohio State has lost a handful of players to the transfer portal including starting quarterback Kyle McCord. The Buckeyes will be no match for the Tigers in this one. Missouri makes a statement to cap off a stellar season in Columbia.

Dec. 30 - Auburn vs. Maryland

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Winner of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Maryland

Expectations were set somewhat high for Maryland heading into the season, The Terrapins returned starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and recruited a great supporting cast to surround him. However, the season went in the opposite direction as Maryland failed to win in the big games. Auburn, on the other hand, had minimal expectations. The Tigers won almost all of the games they were expected to win. Well, almost everyone. Auburn lost to New Mexico State by three touchdowns at home. Maryland will come into this bowl game with something to prove. The Terrapins will prevail in this year’s TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Dec. 30 - Toledo vs. Wyoming

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Winner of the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl: Toledo

One of the more underrated bowl matchups will be this one. The Toledo Rockets and Wyoming Cowboys have had eerily similar seasons. The exception is the fact that Toledo won the MAC several weeks ago. Wyoming is an uber-competitive squad that will make things difficult for the Rockets. In the end, I don’t see it being quite enough. I am going to take Toledo in a close one.

Dec. 30 - Ole Miss vs. Penn State

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Winner of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ole Miss

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl could be one of the more evenly matched matchups of the postseason. Ole Miss finished the season with two losses against Georgia and Alabama. Those are two strong losses at that. Penn State finished the season with losses against Michigan and Ohio State. Two strong losses as well. On this particular day, I think that the Rebels will be able to score a lot of points. I am not sure that the Nittany Lions can score enough to come away with a win. The Rebels pull out the win in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Dec. 30 - Georgia vs. Florida State

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Winner of the Capital One Orange Bowl: Georgia

The first two teams left out of the College Football Playoff were Florida State and Georgia. The Seminoles had a flawless season. 13-0. The Bulldogs were one game shy of being unblemished. Kirby Smart’s squad fell to Alabama in the SEC Championship game. Both programs will be eager to prove a point that they deserve to be in the College Football Playoff. Georgia had won 29 of their last 30 games. That did not bode well in Athens. I believe that the Bulldogs will come away with a big win against the ‘Noles.

Jan. 1 - Wisconsin vs. LSU

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Winner of the ReliaQuest Bowl: LSU

LSU is a double-digit favorite over Wisconsin and rightfully so. The Tigers have been on a roll ever since they lost to Alabama in Week 9. Not to mention, LSU has the Heisman Trophy winner from this season in quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Badgers performed well in Luke Fickell’s first year in Madison. The talent level is drastically different in this game though. LSU will come away with a decisive victory over the Badgers.

Jan. 1 - Liberty vs. Oregon

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard-USA TODAY NETWORK

Winner of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Oregon

Yes, Liberty had an unblemished season. The Flame finished with a 13-0 record. Perfect. That should not be taken lightly considering the Flame are under the direction of first-year head coach Jamey Chadwell. However, Oregon will have the upper hand in terms of playing close to home and having more talent on display. Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix will be playing his last game for the Ducks. I anticipate that Oregon will score early and often en route to a big win over Liberty.

Jan. 1 - Iowa vs. Tennessee

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Winner of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Tennessee

Tennessee was one of the more disappointing teams this season. The Volunteers had some lofty expectations after the stellar season that they had in 2022. Josh Heupel’s squad struggled with consistency this season. With the SEC sometimes being overwhelming, it was at times for the Volunteers. Nonetheless, Tennessee will have enough in the tank to knock off Iowa. The Hawkeyes have the worst scoring offense in college football. Their defense will make this one a game. Needless to say, Tennessee’s offense will be too much to contain for four quarters.

Jan. 1 - Alabama vs. Michigan

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Winner of the Rose Bowl: Alabama

After the College Football Playoff controversy, Alabama found themselves at the No. 4 spot. The Crimson Tide have been a heap to deal with ever since their Week 2 loss against Texas. Nick Saban’s squad will be well-prepared and eager to make a statement. Michigan ran the table but saw its share of struggles and controversy off the field. They controlled what they could and earned the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff. Alabama seems to be a team playing their best ball of the season. Giving the Crimson Tide a month to prepare does not bode well for the Wolverines. I like Alabama by double-digits in this game.

Jan. 1 - Washington vs. Texas

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Winner of the Allstate Sugar Bowl: Texas

Early on, Texas seemed to be the best team in the country. Especially after knocking off Alabama on the road. It felt like the Longhorns were bound for an undefeated season. Well, that quickly evaporated when Texas fell to Oklahoma. Since then, Texas has won every game. This Longhorns squad has responded to adversity on multiple occasions. On the other end, Washington ran the table. The Huskies were consistent on both sides of the ball this season. That is why they are ranked as the No. 2 team. Both teams come into the game with big wins in the conference title game. Texas is the better team in terms of both talent and coaching. I like the Longhorns to win and reach the CFP National Championship in Houston.

Jan. 8 - Alabama vs. Texas

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Winner of the CFP National Championship: Alabama

The rematch will take place inside NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will have beaten No. 1 Michigan. The No. 3 Texas Longhorns will have beaten No. 2 Washington. It will be one of the most anticipated games in quite a long time. Texas defeated Alabama in the regular season. Since then, Alabama has gone undefeated. Alabama has improved drastically since that game and is hungry for an opportunity to avenge their loss against the Longhorns. No team has been able to defeat Alabama twice in the same season. Texas will not do it either. Alabama wins an offensive battle to secure their 19th national title.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire