Predicting where Jacob deGrom, Kodai Senga, and other big free agents will land | The Mets Pod

/

Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo drop Episode 34 of The Mets Pod, as well as some big predictions of where some of the major names of the offseason will land -- whether with the Mets or elsewhere.

The guys talk Jacob deGrom, Brandon Nimmo, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Kodai Senga, Carlos Rodon, and many more as they eye what the Mets' rotation and lineup will eventually look like heading into the 2023 season.

Connor and Joe also try to predict how the bullpen will look, and how the Hot Stove will play out overall.

Later in the show, the Mailbag delivers questions about possible additions from the recent non-tender group, a reunion with Michael Conforto, and some potential signings that might best be avoided.

Be sure to subscribe to The Mets Pod at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.