Predicting where ESPN’s College GameDay will land each week in 2023
Earlier in the week, we looked at which of the Oregon Ducks 12 games this year might be in the best place to potentially land a visit from the ESPN College GameDay crew. Based on matchup and potential stakes, there are a number of games on the Ducks’ schedule that could easily draw the likes of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, and Lee Corso to campus.
Whether it’s Oregon vs. Washington, Oregon vs. USC, or Oregon vs. Utah, the Ducks will almost undoubtedly be featured on GameDay at least once this season.
What about the other weeks, though?
In an attempt to look at more than just Oregon’s prospective College GameDay appearances, we went through every week of the 2023 season and try to predict where the ESPN crew will land each and every week.
Week Zero
ESPN College GameDay Worthy Sites
Navy vs. Notre Dame (Dublin, Ireland)
San Jose State vs. USC
Our Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Navy
Analysis: Based on what the Week Zero schedule presents, it’s not hard to see that there is no real choice other than going to Ireland to cover the Navy vs. Notre Dame game. To be honest, I’m not sure that ESPN’s College GameDay will be active for Week Zero, but if they are, I find it hard to believe that they wouldn’t be in Ireland.
Week One
ESPN College GameDay Worthy Sites
Colorado vs. TCU
Boise State vs. Washington
North Carolina vs. South Carolina
Our Prediction: Colorado vs. TCU
Analysis: There are some really good games in Week 1, but strangely a couple of the best come on Thursday or Sunday. Utah and Florida will rematch on Thursday night, while LSU will take on Florida State on Sunday afternoon. For the Saturday slate, there are few games with bigger storylines than Colorado vs. TCU. Deion Sanders’ first game in Boulder while the Horned Frogs look to bounce back from that embarrassing championship defeat.
Week Two
ESPN College GameDay Worthy Sites
Oregon vs. Texas Tech
Nebraska vs. Colorado
Utah vs. Baylor
Texas vs. Alabama
Notre Dame vs. NC State
Iowa vs. Iowa State
Texas A&M vs. Miami
Our Prediction: Texas vs. Alabama
Analysis: There are few teams that ESPN has an affinity for more than the Texas Longhorns. With either Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning taking on Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, I would bet any amount of money that GameDay ends up in Tuscaloosa for this weekend. Sorry Oregon and Texas Tech; sorry Texas A&M and Miami; sorry Notre Dame and NC State. I’m sure all of those would be great games, but none will match the hype that Texas and Alabama bring.
Week Three
ESPN College GameDay Worthy Sites
Washington vs. Michigan State
Tennessee vs. Florida
BYU vs. Arkansas
Our Prediction: Tennessee vs. Florida
Analysis: While I think that Washington vs. Michigan State may end up being the better game, it will ultimately be some SEC sway that gets ESPN down to the swamp in Week 3.
Week Four
ESPN College GameDay Worthy Sites
Oregon vs. Colorado
Ole Miss vs. Alabama
Arkansas vs. LSU
Auburn vs. Texas A&M
Florida State vs. Clemson
Iowa vs. Penn State
Our Prediction: Florida State vs. Clemson
Analysis: There are a few games that I think could really compete for GameDay in Week 4 — Oregon vs. Colorado, Iowa vs. Penn State, Ole Miss vs. Alabama — but I think in the end it will go to a potential top-10 matchup between Clemson and Florida State.
Week Five
ESPN College GameDay Worthy Sites
Georgia vs. Auburn
Florida vs. Kentucky
Michigan vs. Nebraska
LSU vs. Ole Miss
USC vs. Colorado
Our Prediction: USC vs. Colorado
Analysis: I have a feeling that this could be when ESPN chooses to showcase the Buffaloes, matching them up against Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. There are some great other conference games, but the brands at play in Boulder will be huge this weekend.
Week Six
ESPN College GameDay Worthy Sites
Kentucky vs. Georgia
Alabama vs. Texas A&M
Notre Dame vs. Louisville
Oklahoma vs. Texas
Our Prediction: Oklahoma vs. Texas
Analysis: Getting the Red River Rivalry a year before both teams go to the SEC would be quite entertaining, especially with both schools projected to be competitors nationally this year.
Week Seven
ESPN College GameDay Worthy Sites
Oregon vs. Washington
Miami vs. North Carolina
USC Notre Dame
Our Prediction: USC vs. Notre Dame
Analysis: Man, this one is such a toss-up. Oregon vs. Washington is going to be one of the best games of the year in the Pac-12, but USC and Notre Dame has history and a pair of fanbases that spans nationwide. I think in the end, the game in South Bend will win out.
Week Eight
ESPN College GameDay Worthy Sites
Tennessee vs. Alabama
Michigan vs. Michigan State
Penn State vs. Ohio State
Utah vs. USC
Clemson vs. Miami
Our Prediction: Penn State vs. Ohio State
Analysis: There is no wrong answer here. Ultimately, I think that the Big Ten showdown between Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will win out, but I could easily see ESPN choosing any single one of these games.
Week Nine
ESPN College GameDay Worthy Sites
Oregon vs. Utah
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Clemson vs. NC State
Georgia vs. Florida
Our Prediction: Georiga vs. Florida
Analysis: While I think that Oregon vs. Utah could end up being the best game out of this group, I still see ESPN choosing the SEC over a game in Salt Lake City.
Week Ten
ESPN College GameDay Worthy Sites
LSU vs. Alabama
Washington vs. USC
Notre Dame vs. Clemson
Kansas State vs. Texas
Our Prediction: LSU vs. Alabama
Analysis: Both LSU and Alabama project to be top-five teams this year, so a late-season matchup between the two could be among the best games of the year.
Week Eleven
ESPN College GameDay Worthy Sites
USC vs. Oregon
Ole Miss vs. Georgia
Florida vs. LSU
Utah vs. Washington
Michigan vs. Penn State
Michigan State vs. Ohio State
Our Prediction: USC vs. Oregon
Analysis: If there is any game on Oregon’s schedule that I predict will get GameDay to Eugene, it’s the matchup vs. USC. It’s a game that we haven’t seen since 2020, and a historic matchup that we won’t see regularly going forward with the Trojans leaving for the Big Ten.
Week Twelve
ESPN College GameDay Worthy Sites
Georgia vs. Tennessee
Washington vs. Oregon State
UCLA vs. USC
Our Prediction: Georgia vs. Tennessee
Analysis: It was one of the most thrilling games of the year in 2022, and it could be the same this year, even with a pair of new QBs at the helm.
Week Thirteen
ESPN College GameDay Worthy Sites
Alabama vs. Auburn
Florida vs. Florida State
Notre Dame vs. Stanford
Ohio State vs. Michigan
Our Prediction: Ohio State vs. Michigan
Analysis: There are a ton of great rivalry games this weekend, including Oregon vs. Oregon State on Friday. However, Ohio State vs. Michigan will undoubtedly take the cake in my book.