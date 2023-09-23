Predicting Week 4 including Texas and Baylor in Waco

College football has begun its crescendo into the playoff push on Saturday. Week 4 marks the most loaded weekend of quality football yet.

Several matchups could take the headlines for the week, but the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take precedence over other matchups. The Buckeyes enter the game on an positive note after a rough couple of games, while the Irish look for their biggest win since beating Clemson at home without Trevor Lawrence in 2020.

Other games capture our attention. Deion Sanders and Colorado look to prove their legitimacy against Oregon, while Nick Saban and Alabama look to get their footing after a rough two weeks in Tuscaloosa.

Let’s predict the slate of games.

No. 4 Florida State at Clemson

Florida State Seminoles running back Rodney Hill (29) dives over defenders. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

I could not have been more wrong about Clemson and Florida State heading into the season. I viewed Florida State as a pretender because of the lack of talent outside of quarterback Jordan Travis and wide receiver Johnny Wilson. I viewed Clemson as a playoff team with the addition of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. FSU is simply the better team.

Florida State 28, Clemson 20.

No. 16 Oklahoma at Cincinnati

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Earlier this offseason, we mentioned how expensive of a ticket this game would be for Cincinnati faithful. It was the Bearcats’ most anticipated home game of the Big 12 slate. Some view the game as a trap game, and it could end up being that. Ultimately, I don’t know if Cincinnati has the players to keep up with Oklahoma.

Oklahoma 37, Cincinnati 17.

No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon

Texas Tech’s head coach Joey McGuire, left, and Oregon’s head coach Dan Lanning shake hands after the non-conference, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

I predicted a blowout of Colorado against TCU prior to Week 1. I simply haven’t learned my lesson. The injury to Colorado’s all-everything player Travis Hunter could be insurmountable and Oregon seems to be further along as a program.

Oregon 41, Colorado 31.

No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Utah has been viewed as a playoff contender, but hasn’t performed much like it. UCLA takes the opportunity to burst the playoff bubble and secure a road win.

UCLA 29, Utah 24.

No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The easy answer here is Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the game plan from his schematic twin Steve Sarkisian and beats the Alabama Crimson Tide. That said, many are overreacting to Alabama’s performance against South Florida last week. Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe is due for an explosive performance. Alabama rallies and beats Ole Miss.

Alabama 35, Ole Miss 28.

Arkansas at No. 12 LSU

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas suffered a tough loss to the BYU Cougars at home last week. While the performance might not be indicative of how the Razorbacks will play moving forward, it wasn’t encouraging. LSU is the better team and at home. The Tigers secure the victory.

LSU 38, Arkansas 27.

No. 14 Oregon State at No. 21 Washington State

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The last of the Pac-12 after 2023 faces off in Pullman, Washington on Saturday. Both teams, though abandoned by their conference, are very much in contention to win the final Pac-12 championship before realignment occurs. Washington State pulled off an incredible upset over Wisconsin earlier this year. The Cougars keep it rolling at home.

Washington State 38, Oregon State 31.

No. 3 Texas at Baylor

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor with Blake Shapen at quarterback is a Big 12 title contender. Baylor without Shapen is a shell of itself. The Texas defense has been excellent this season and its offense showed what it can do against Alabama. In a small sample size, the Longhorns are better on the road than in Austin this season. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has a bounce back game.

Texas 30, Baylor 16.

No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame is at home. It has played better this season and has the better quarterback. My gut feeling is still that Ohio State will find a way to win this game. The Buckeyes secure a close win in South Bend.

Ohio State 24, Notre Dame 20.

No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State looks like a playoff team through the first three weeks. Iowa looks improved, but still has its usual questions on the offensive side. The Nittany Lions win the game comfortably.

Penn State 27, Iowa 13.

BYU at Kansas

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Neither team will likely make the Big 12 championship game, but a loss here could certainly end any championship talk for either team. BYU comes off a huge win over Arkansas. Both teams enter 3-0. Ultimately, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is perhaps the best player on the field. The Jayhawks win a nail-biter before facing the Texas Longhorns.

Kansas 33, BYU 31.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire