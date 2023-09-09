Predicting all Week 2 college football games featuring ranked teams

Week 1 had a few wild games which saw a few upsets. We managed to correctly predict the Colorado upset of TCU but missed on South Carolina vs. North Carolina.

Week 2 has a few really big games on the docket, including the big night matchup between Alabama and Texas and Ole Miss at Tulane. Michigan football faces off against another Group of Five program while interdivisional rivals Ohio State and Penn State both match up against FCS teams.

Going down the entire list of top 25 teams, we’re taking a crack at our prediction machine once again in Week 2. Here is what we think will happen in every game on Saturday.

Ball State at 1 Georgia

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Ball State got blown out by Kentucky. Obviously, Georgia is just a smidge better. Carson Beck gets another game to enhance his confidence in his second game as the starter.

Georgia 52, Ball State 3

Youngstown State at 5 Ohio State

Adam Cairns-Columbus Dispatch

Perhaps the elixir to Ohio State‘s offensive woes comes virtue of an FCS team coming to the home opener in Columbus. This one shouldn’t tell us much in earnest unless the Buckeyes struggle yet again.

Ohio State 42, Youngstown State 3

Delaware at 7 Penn State

Dan Rainville-York Daily Record

Another Big Ten team against an FCS opponent. The Blue Hens come into Happy Valley 1-0, but Delaware isn’t a very good team at the lower level. Expect it to be another Drew Allar showcase.

Penn State 55, Delaware 17

10 Notre Dame at NC State

Photo: Isaiah Hole

NC State isn’t as good as it was last year, but it’s still 1-0. However, Notre Dame looks like a different team with Sam Hartman at the helm. This will be his toughest test yet. Still, we expect the Irish to keep rolling.

Notre Dame 38, NC State 27

12 Utah at Baylor

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

No word yet on whether Cam Rising will return from his injury, but it seems unlikely. Baylor got embarrassed last week against Texas State and will be looking to rebound. The Utes are just too talented, however, and should roll.

Utah 24, Baylor 21

Troy at 15 Kansas State

AP Photo/Nate Billings

Troy is a decent Group of Five team, but Kansas State is performing at another level with Chris Kleiman leading the charge. This one should be all Wildcats.

Kansas State 45, Troy 24

Nebraska at 22 Colorado

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Colorado is the new hotness after taking down TCU — a team no one thought the Buffaloes could beat. Meanwhile, Nebraska looked like the same old Nebraska, losing in the last moment. What people didn’t account for was that TCU had lost a ton of talent and was a shell of what we saw last year. Nebraska has a much tougher defense but hasn’t put much together in terms of offense yet. We understand that everyone is on the Prime train but Matt Rhule gets his guys to rebound and make a statement for the Huskers.

Nebraska 30, Colorado 28

Charleston Southern at 25 Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Clemson got blown out by Duke, but it was pretty much all self-inflicted. Playing Charleston Southern should cure what ails it. Look for an old-school performance from the Tigers.

Clemson 48, Charleston Southern 10

20 Ole Miss at 24 Tulane

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane has just found ways to win but its going up against a different animal in the offensive juggernaut that is the Lane Kiffin-led Ole Miss Rebels. The Green Wave will have to show more than it did last week against South Alabama, but the Rebels will be too much to handle.

Ole Miss 44, Tulane 31

23 Texas A&M at Miami (FL)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It’s difficult to have any faith in either of these teams, but at least Texas A&M has fared well in bigger games in recent memory. Miami, even under Mario Cristobal, has underwhelmed.

Texas A&M 30 Miami 24

Tulsa at 8 Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s difficult to know what the Golden Hurricane are after blowing out an FCS opponent, but Washington is the real deal, especially with Michael Penix at the helm. Expect the Huskies to score early though the defense will have some trouble with the Kevin Wilson-led outlet.

Washington 52, Tulsa 28

Austin Peay at 9 Tennessee

Carly Mackler/Getty Images

Another Power Five vs. FCS contest, it should be another impressive outing for Joe Milton and the Vols offense.

Tennessee 55, Austin Peay 6

Appalachian State at 17 North Carolina

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

We picked North Carolina to lose to South Carolina last week and Mack Brown had the Tar Heels rolling. App State is obviously a giant killer (don’t remind us) but Drake Maye should have a big day for UNC.

North Carolina 42, Appalachian State 17

SMU at 18 Oklahoma

Syndication: The Oklahoman

SMU did an admirable job taking down a usually tough Louisiana Tech team while Oklahoma looked like Oklahoma again. It’s still too early to tell if the Sooners have rounded back into form, but this one is a game they should win pretty handily.

Oklahoma 48, SMU 31

Lafayette at 21 Duke

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Duke has something in quarterback Riley Leonard. Mike Elko’s squad impressed with a big win over Clemson and they’ll get another one now facing an FCS opponent.

Duke 44, Lafayette 9

11 Texas at 3 Alabama

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

This is easily the game of the week, and it comes a year after the Longhorns nearly upended the Crimson Tide in Austin a year ago. Alabama is still figuring out if Jalen Milroe is the man at quarterback but Texas knows what it has in Quinn Ewers. We’re going with UT and the upset in Tuscaloosa.

Texas 31, Alabama 28

13 Oregon at Texas Tech

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

If Texas Tech hadn’t lost to Wyoming last week, we probably would have picked the home team here. But Oregon, after putting up 81 against an FCS opponent, looks like it has the offense that the Red Raiders were thought to have. This one should be a high, high-scoring game.

Oregon 52, Texas Tech 48

Grambling at 14 LSU

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LSU got run off the field in Orlando last week but it still should be one of the better teams in college football. Yet another FCS matchup, expect the Tigers to solve all of their problems with aggression.

LSU 58, Grambling 0

19 Wisconsin at Washington State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s game in Madison was the beginning of the end for Paul Chryst but the Badgers should be in a better spot with Luke Fickell. Tanner Mordecai is a big upgrade at QB and the run game should be able to keep the Cougars, also much improved, at bay.

Wisconsin 24, Washington State 21

Southern Miss at 4 Florida State

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

After an emotional win over LSU, the big question for Florida State in the home opener is will it be able to keep itself even-keeled? Yes, it should as the Seminoles are for real.

Florida State 45, Southern Miss 14

UC Davis at 16 Oregon State

Syndication: Statesman Journal

There isn’t even a line on this one as yet another FCS opponent plays a Power Five team. Oregon State should roll in a big way.

Oregon State 38, UC Davis 7

Stanford at 6 USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Well, Stanford won its first game — a hotly contested matchup against Hawaii. USC is another story, however. The Trojan defense is still a work in progress, but its offense is not. Meanwhile, the Cardinal defense is a work in progress. This shouldn’t go well for the northern California school.

USC 45, Stanford 23

UNLV at 2 Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The Rebels looked good, albeit against an FCS team in Bryant in Week 1. Michigan football got out to an early lead and then held it with an interim head coach with Jim Harbaugh suspended. Harbaugh is out again, but OC Sherrone Moore returns. The No. 2 team in the country will look like the No. 2 team in the country.

Michigan 42, UNLV 6

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire