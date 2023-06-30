Predicting the Vikings starting defense before training camp

As the Minnesota Vikings near the start of their training camp, the defense will be a highly-contested unit.

Between multiple new additions — including free agents Marcus Davenport and Byron Murphy, Jr. — draft picks, and players returning from injury, defensive coordinator Brian Flores will have a lot of uncertainty to work through.

As a result, predicting the team’s starting defense before the start of camp is, well, challenging.

Still, predicting it allows there to be a discussion around multiple players. There’s no knowing which two linebackers start in Flores’ 3-4 base defense, but there’s an opportunity to offer educated guesses.

As a result, we’ll take an opportunity to project who will start for the Vikings in their base defense.

Defensive end: Dean Lowry

After starting 80 games with the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings signed Dean Lowry to a two-year contract that’s mostly guaranteed. Not only is Lowry a lock to make the 53-man roster, but it’s hard to find anyone that will overtake him for a starting position.

Nose tackle: Khyiris Tonga

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings selected Jaquelin Roy in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, and he could push Tonga out of a starting spot. However, it’s hard to believe the Vikings will move away from the more polished Tonga for a rawer product in Roy.

Defensive end: Harrison Phillips

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Phillips played a career 694 snaps last season, carving a significant role in the Vikings’ defense. Phillips seems like the only guaranteed starter on the defensive line but things can change quickly.

Edge rusher: Danielle Hunter

There’s some uncertainty surrounding Danielle Hunter, who did not participate during mandatory minicamp, but until there is a trade, Hunter is a starter. The bigger question surrounding Hunter will be his usage under Flores. Flores is known for moving edge rushers around the field, and Hunter could play in a few different spots.

Mike linebacker: Brian Asamoah II

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Asamoah II didn’t play much as a rookie (11% of defensive snaps), but that will change this season. After releasing Eric Kendricks, Asamoah is set to command the Vikings’ defense as the team’s mike linebacker.

Will linebacker: Jordan Hicks

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Hicks isn’t anything special, and that’s fine. The Vikings don’t need Hicks to be special; instead, they need him to be a consistent linebacker who does his job. That’s what Hicks has always been, and that will do wonders for the Vikings.

Edge rusher: Marcus Davenport

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

You can write Marcus Davenport’s starting spot in Sharpie because it’s hard to imagine a situation where he isn’t starting when the Vikings begin their season. Not only did the Vikings sign Davenport to a hefty contract, but he’s one of their top two pass rushers by a country mile.

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

“Why is Byron Murphy not starting?”

Before you say those words, understand that Byron Murphy will be a starter for the Vikings. However, Murphy’s size is a better fit for the slot, and that’s the spot where he shined in Arizona. When the Vikings play “base” defense, Murphy will be on the boundary, but teams hardly play with just two cornerbacks, which means Murphy can kick inside where he’s most comfortable.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There is a lot of uncertainty in the cornerback room. Byron Murphy is the team’s only guaranteed starter, and after that, there’s a list of about four guys (Blackmon, Akayleb Evans, JoeJuan Williams, and Andrew Booth, Jr.) who could start at cornerback.

Although Evans has the starting experience, Booth is an uber-talented corner who, by all accounts, is healthy heading into next season. For the most part, counting on the talented player to rise is a safe bet.

Slot cornerback: Byron Murphy, Jr.

There he is.

After signing him to a two-year contract during free agency, Byron Murphy will be a starter for the Vikings. As previously mentioned, the debate centers around how Flores will use Murphy.

The cop-out answer is that Murphy will be used all over the place, but his “main” position is likely in the slot when the Vikings bring multiple defensive backs onto the field.

Box safety: Harrison Smith

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Smith has been a staple along the Vikings’ secondary, and that won’t change. In terms of fit, expect Smith to play in the box more. Flores like pass-rushing safeties, and it’s a role that Smith has played well in.

Field safety: Camryn Bynum

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Cine is an option to start here, but the injury might push him into a rotational role. If that’s the case, Camryn Bynum is the most likely option, playing every defensive snap a season ago.

