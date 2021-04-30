Predicting the Vikings offensive line now that they’ve drafted OL Christian Darrisaw

With the No. 23 pick in the NFL draft, the Vikings tried to solve a problem on the offensive line.

Minnesota took Virginia Tech OL Christian Darrisaw after trading back with the New York Jets. Vikings GM Rick Spielman called Darrisaw a “pure left tackle,” per Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.

The Vikings released Riley Reiff this offseason. Reiff’s departure leaves a hole at the left tackle spot. Minnesota re-signed left guard Dakota Dozier, but many have tabbed him as a reserve at this point.

So here is Vikings Wire’s prediction for what the offensive line could look like during the 2021 NFL season:

LT Christian Darrisaw

Wide receiver Tre Turner #11 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates his touchdown reception against the Virginia Cavaliers with tight end Dalton Keene #29 and offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw #77 in the first half at Lane Stadium on November 23, 2018 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Seems like if Christian Darrisaw is good enough, then he'll be a starting tackle. Personally, I think they should keep Brian O'Neill on the right side of the offensive line. O'Neill hasn't proven that he can be good on the left, and if he does decent there, he'll be harder for Minnesota to re-sign.

LG Mason Cole

Arizona Cardinals center Mason Cole during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

As it stands, I think Cole is one of the best offensive lineman Minnesota has. That's not the highest bar to clear, but Cole does seem promising. He had a 62.9 run-blocking PFF grade last season. If he can improve his pass protection if he switches to guard, he could probably be good enough to start. At worst, he's solid depth for the interior offensive line.

C Garrett Bradbury

Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury, center, looks to make a block on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

This one is pretty obvious. I don't think Bradbury loses this spot in 2021 or 2022.

RG Ezra Cleveland

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland (72) in action against Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey (93) in the third quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Falcons defeated the Vikings 40-23. (AP Photo/David Berding)

With the Darrisaw pick, I think Cleveland stays at right guard now. He could be better at this spot than he was last season, now that he has an NFL season under his belt.

RT Brian O'Neill

Sep 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) celebrates with offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (75) after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The most obvious pick in here. O'Neill is now pretty definitely Minnesota's best offensive lineman, in the absence of Riley Reiff.

