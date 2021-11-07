Predicting the Vikings’ game vs. the Ravens

The Vikings are heading into the matchup against the Ravens without some key players on both sides of the ball.

Minnesota placed starters C Garrett Bradbury and S Harrison Smith on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Both players will miss Week 9. Minnesota is expected to start Mason Cole at center and Camryn Bynum at safety.

Those aren’t the only surprising starters. The Vikings will start DE D.J. Wonnum with Danielle Hunter out. Minnesota will go with Cameron Dantzler in place on Patrick Peterson, the latter of whom is on IR. The team will start Armon Watts as well, though Watts starting isn’t all that surprising anymore. Minnesota’s roster is looking thin.

Here are the predictions for Week 9:

Jack White — Vikings Wire

Lamar Jackson won’t need a heavy dose of running on Sunday. Jackson will pick apart the depleted Vikings secondary. If Baltimore needs to close out the game at the end, the Ravens can run through a Minnesota defense that’s missing DT Michael Pierce. Ravens 24, Vikings 17

Kevin Oestreicher — Ravens Wire

I think that the Ravens are hungry to play extremely well after their Week 7 loss to the Bengals. They’ve had two weeks to think about it after being on their bye in Week 8, so I expect Baltimore to come out with a ton of energy. The Ravens are 10-3 in games immediately following a bye with John Harbaugh at the helm, and I expect that record to improve to 11-3 by the time Sunday is over. Ravens 33, Vikings 23

Tyler Forness — Vikings Wire

It’s no secret that the Vikings are in a must-win situation. They are down both Danielle Hunter and now Harrison Smith for this game against the most dynamic quarterback and athlete in the National Football League. The Vikings will compete today, but in the end, Jackson’s talent preserves. Ravens 34 Vikings 24

