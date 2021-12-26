Predicting the Vikings’ game vs. the Rams

The Vikings have a pivotal matchup with the Rams on Sunday in Week 16.

Minnesota could win and increase its playoff chances to over 50%, per FiveThirtyEight.com. The Viking losing, however, would lower their postseason chances to under 15%.

At 10-4, the Rams do not need this game in the same way the Vikings do. That said, Arizona is 10-5, so Los Angeles does not have its division, the NFC West, locked up just yet. The Rams would have a 77% chance of winning their division if they won at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, per FiveThirtyEight.com.

So who is going to win? Vikings Wire has a few predictions:

Jack White — Vikings Wire

The Rams have been a beacon of consistency, while the Vikings have shown that they can beat or lose to anyone. Los Angeles’ strengths win out over Minnesota’s weaknesses. Rams 24, Vikings 17.

Cameron DaSilva — Rams Wire

I think the Rams will find a way to slow down Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, forcing Kirk Cousins into a turnover or two. It’ll be close, but I like the Rams. Rams 24. Vikings 20.

Tyler Forness — Vikings Wire

After scoring a huge win against the Bears on Monday, the Vikings find themselves in an advantageous position to secure a playoff spot. In come the Rams, whom Zimmer has mixed results. Against Matthew Stafford however, he has had better results. In order to secure a victory, the Vikings will need to play a near perfect game on defense and convert opportunities on offense. Look for another one score game where the Rams sneak by the Vikings. Rams 31 Vikings 27

