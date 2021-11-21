Predicting the Vikings’ game against the Packers:

Who knows what’s going to happen in any given Vikings game?

Minnesota has been up and down all throughout 2021. The Vikings’ defense, which has come alive at times, has not always looked great. Then. there’s the offense.

Minnesota has had no problem scoring on some decent teams. But every now and then, the Vikings revert back into a conservative style of play. That likely won’t work against a high-octane Packers offense in Week 11.

Here are the predictions for the game:

Jack White — Vikings Wire

Rodgers picks apart the Vikings secondary, and Minnesota’s season gets more disappointing. Packers 31, Vikings 20.

Zach Kruse — Packers Wire

I think the Packers win a low scoring game. I picked 20-17 at Packers Wire. I expect this to be a highly competitive game that comes down to a few plays late. I’ll justify taking the Packers here because I trust Joe Barry’s defense against Cousins in a big moment more than the Vikings defense against Rodgers.

Tyler Forness — Vikings Wire

The Vikings and Packers are a fantastic rivalry that is rooted in excitement and bitterness. In this contest, the Packers are coming in very depleted on both sides of the football. With the Vikings having home-field advantage and their offense 100% in tact, I will take the Vikings in a very close game. Vikings 31, Packers 27

