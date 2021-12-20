Predicting the Vikings’ game against the Bears

Minnesota notched its record to 6-7 last week when the team pulled off a home win over Pittsburgh.

It wasn’t easy. The Vikings let up in the second half and allowed 28 points. The Steelers lost on the final play when QB Ben Roethlisberger threw a great ball to TE Pat Freiermuth in the end zone, but Freiermuth couldn’t come down with the game-winning touchdown grab.

The Vikings can’t have another second-half performance like that, not if the team wants to get back to .500 and start a run towards the postseason.

Here are some Vikings Wire staff predictions for week 15 against the Bears:

The Bears were hit hard by COVID-19 recently. Chicago has 14 players on the COVID-19/Reserve list at the time this article was published. The Bears roster is thin and that includes cornerback. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson could have a big day in the absence of Bears CB Jaylon Johnson. This is not the Chicago defense of old. Vikings 31, Bears 24.

I was more than prepared to pick the Bears to win this game against the Vikings, given Matt Nagy’s track record at 5-1 against Minnesota and the fact that the Vikings are 5-15 against the Bears in their last 20 visits to Chicago. But this COVID-19 outbreak, which has sidelined a handful of players and all three coordinators, has changed this game in a huge way. Chicago was already at a disadvantage in this game, and this certainly doesn’t help.Vikings 27, Bears 23:

The Bears are primed to be witout their entire starting defensive backfield, along with multiple coaches. If the Vikings want to prove to themselves and everyone else that they are a legit playoff team, they will boat race the Bears out of Soldier Field. The only things that might be stopping them? Kirk Cousins and the ghosts of Soldier Field’s past. Look for the Vikings to still find a way to keep the Bears in the game. Vikings 24 Bears 20

