Predicting the top Week 4 games in college football

The Texas Longhorns have an important matchup this week, but they’re not the only team with a lot on the line.

The headliner of Week 4 figures to involve SEC East rivals. No. 12 Tennessee hosts No. 22 Florida for the right to compete with Georgia for the division.

In recent years, Florida has fared well against Tennessee on the football field. The Gators’ one loss to the Volunteers since 2004 came in 2016 on a Hail Mary completion to end the game.

Texas A&M and Arkansas have a big game. While the Aggies have dominated the series since the Razorbacks joined the SEC, Arkansas seems to be on an upward trajectory going forward.

Let’s look at how this week’s slate of games could unfold.

No. 12 Tennessee 31, No. 22 Florida 29

Tennesseegeorgia1113 0798

No. 16 Wake Forest 24, No. 5 Clemson 20

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Iowa State 24, No. 17 Baylor 23

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 19 Texas 27, Texas Tech 20

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Notre Dame 27, North Carolina 23

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

No. 6 Oklahoma 41, Kansas State 21

Syndication: The Oklahoman

No. 18 Oregon 52, Washington State 31

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 Ohio State 56, Wisconsin 13

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State 37, No. 7 USC 34

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

No. 20 Texas A&M 20, No. 10 Arkansas 16

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire