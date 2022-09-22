Predicting the top Week 4 games in college football
The Texas Longhorns have an important matchup this week, but they’re not the only team with a lot on the line.
The headliner of Week 4 figures to involve SEC East rivals. No. 12 Tennessee hosts No. 22 Florida for the right to compete with Georgia for the division.
In recent years, Florida has fared well against Tennessee on the football field. The Gators’ one loss to the Volunteers since 2004 came in 2016 on a Hail Mary completion to end the game.
Texas A&M and Arkansas have a big game. While the Aggies have dominated the series since the Razorbacks joined the SEC, Arkansas seems to be on an upward trajectory going forward.
Let’s look at how this week’s slate of games could unfold.
No. 12 Tennessee 31, No. 22 Florida 29
No. 16 Wake Forest 24, No. 5 Clemson 20
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Iowa State 24, No. 17 Baylor 23
Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK
No. 19 Texas 27, Texas Tech 20
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images
Notre Dame 27, North Carolina 23
AP Photo/Gary McCullough
No. 6 Oklahoma 41, Kansas State 21
Syndication: The Oklahoman
No. 18 Oregon 52, Washington State 31
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
No. 3 Ohio State 56, Wisconsin 13
Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon State 37, No. 7 USC 34
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
No. 20 Texas A&M 20, No. 10 Arkansas 16
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports