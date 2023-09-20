Advertisement

Predicting top-scoring WRs of Week 3 'NFL Fantasy Live'

NFL Highlights

NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund, Patrick Claybon, Adam Rank and Marcas Grant explain why the following wide receivers should be front and center in your Week 3 fantasy football lineups: Cincinnati Bengal Ja'Marr Chase, Dallas Cowboy CeeDee Lamb, Tampa Bay Buccaneer Mike Evans and Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill.