Predicting top QB-pass catcher duos for Week 10 'NFL Fantasy Live'
The 'NFL Fantasy Live' crew predict who will be the top scoring quarterback-pass catcher duos in fantasy football for Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The 'NFL Fantasy Live' crew predict who will be the top scoring quarterback-pass catcher duos in fantasy football for Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
Thursday was a strange day for the Raiders.
Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw has come under fire for a recent comment he made on Fox NFL Sunday that included the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 10. The Rams and Chargers will fall while the Eagles will improve to 9-0.
Raiders sure looking like their packing it in for this season with the moves the past few days.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top running back plays. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.
Check out the updated injury report for Sunday's game in Munich between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks
Fresh off season-high in snaps and tackles for Raiders LB Blake Martinez announces he's retiring
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett's attempted return from a knee injury was derailed when he tore his Achilles in the latest setback in a career full of significant injuries. The Niners announced Thursday that Verrett got injured in practice the previous day and will be unable to play in 2022. Verrett was poised to make his season debut this week in a comeback from a torn ACL in his right knee that had sidelined him since Week 1 of the 2021 season.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don reveals whom we should temper our expectations for in Week 10.
After Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was put into concussion protocol, his wife Kelly Stafford spoke out on social media sharing how “concerned, angry, sad and tired” she was.
The Seahawks are off to a great start. The Buccaneers? Not so much.
Smith-Schuster, added this past offseason, hopes to remain in Kansas City next year and beyond.
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Thursday: