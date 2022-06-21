Predicting the top five offenses in the Big 12 for 2022

The Big 12 has been known for explosive offenses for awhile, but has experienced a defensive renaissance over the last few seasons.

Teams like Baylor, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State diversified the offensive style of the league the last few years. Power running has become the focus of many offenses, with a few air raid principles sprinkled in at Oklahoma State.

The conference may live up to its offensive reputation this season. Texas Tech added one of the premier facilitators of passing offense in Zach Kittley, while TCU added Sonny Dykes’ explosive offensive plan of attack.

For Texas, Steve Sarkisian added a host of talented receivers to test defensive backs.

With so many prolific offenses expected to break out this season, let’s look at the five best offenses in the Big 12 conference.

Oklahoma Sooners

The Sooners lost Lincoln Riley and two elite talents at quarterback, sure. Dillon Gabriel certainly doesn’t have the strongest arm. But Gabriel is excellent at keeping plays alive and running an offense. Marvin Mims didn’t leave the receiving corps, while Eric Gray returned at running back. Oklahoma retained their offensive line coach and will likely keep guard-tackle counter as a staple run play. Jeff Lebby, who comes from the Art Briles tree, will aim to make his offense simple to learn and complex for opponents to defend.

Texas Longhorns

Without getting ahead of ourselves, Texas needs to break 40 points per game before we project them as the top offense. After putting up 35 points per game in Steve Sarkisian’s first season, they have a legitimate chance to take the next step offensively. Texas has elite depth at running back, receiver, and tight end. They will need speedy development at quarterback and offensive line to reach new heights.

TCU Horned Frogs

Sonny Dykes is among the best offensive coaches and recruiters in the Big 12. He doesn’t need anyone to tell him to give defenses a heavy dose of Chandler Morris, Quentin Johnson, and Jordan Hudson. TCU could rival Texas for most explosive offense in the conference. The Frogs did lose Zach Evans which could hurt in the run game. They will counter their defensive limitations with a dangerous passing attack.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Spencer Sanders stock might have plummeted in Big 12 viewers’ eyes, but the Oklahoma State quarterback will likely get the opportunity to attack opponents this season. Brennan Presley should receive many of those targets in the passing game. Quarterbacks like Sanders and Dillon Gabriel thrive by extending plays making opposing cornerbacks cover for longer than usual. Mike Gundy’s personnel groupings should test opponents defensively.

Baylor Bears

The offensive line Baylor returns should be among the better lines in college football. The experienced line should allow quarterback Blake Shapen to make plays as a passer. Baylor will miss Tyquan Thornton’s ability to stretch defenses downfield, but freshman Armani Winfield could help Baylor move forward offensively. Somehow Dave Aranda brought back offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, whose offense flourished under his leadership. Baylor should be able to score their fair share of touchdowns this upcoming season.

