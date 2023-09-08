Predicting the top college football games of Week 2

Week 2 of the 2023 college football season features some intriguing games. There’s no doubt that the top game of Week 2 is Texas at Alabama. The Longhorns have high hopes with star quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Fans of the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs may be tuning in elsewhere as the Dawgs have a fairly easy game at home against Ball State. Throughout the SEC, other teams will be challenged. Ole Miss and Texas A&M both face their first road games of the season.

What upsets will happen in Week 2? Duke beat Clemson, Florida State beat LSU, and Colorado defeated TCU in Week 1’s top upsets.

How do we predict the top college football games in Week 2 will unfold?

Texas at Alabama

Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Prediction: Alabama 31, Texas 20

The Alabama Crimson Tide needed everything Bryce Young had to win on the road at Texas a year ago. This year, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe faces his first true test, at home, against a good Longhorns team. Texas has bundles of talent, but the Longhorns haven’t deserved the benefit of the doubt for a while, so we aren’t giving it to them here.

Notre Dame at NC State

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Prediction: Notre Dame 34, NC State 17



Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman is the real deal. Hartman and the Fighting Irish are already 2-0 heading into a challenging road test at NC State. The Wolfpack struggled in Week 1 against UCONN and will play better against Notre Dame.

Texas A&M at Miami

(Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Prediction: Texas A&M 35, Miami 20

Texas A&M travels to Miami a year after winning a slugfest over the Hurricanes in 2022. We are high on quarterback Conner Weigman and the Aggies having an improved offense. Texas A&M scored 52 points in Week 1, which is a number they did not hit last year. Miami continues its slow start to the Mario Cristobal era.

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Texas Tech 38. Oregon 34

Texas Tech lost in a shocking upset to Wyoming in Week 1. We have the Red Raiders and quarterback Tyler Shough bouncing back at home in Week 2 to upset Bo Nix and Oregon.

Ole Miss at Tulane

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Ole Miss 45, Tulane 41

Head coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss face a Tulane that won the Cotton Bowl against USC last season. Quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Quinshon Judkins lead an explosive Ole Miss offense. Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt is tough and will put up points against the Rebels, but we envision Ole Miss getting just a few more stops than Tulane.

This may be the most entertaining game of Week 2.

Nebraska at Colorado

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Colorado 41, Nebraska 38

It is hard to predict how Nebraska will fare against Colorado. Wait, actually we will predict what usually happens to the Cornhuskers in these sort of games: a close loss.

College Sports Wire set the stage for Saturday’s game:

An old Big 12 rivalry renews Saturday afternoon in Boulder as the Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Colorado Buffaloes. Both programs are in their first year under new head coaches, with Matt Rhule now while Deion Sanders leads the Buffaloes.

We expect Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders to have another big game against Nebraska.

Ball State at Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Georgia 52, Ball State 6

We’ll be honest, this is not one of the top games of Week 2. Georgia is heavily favored and should win its 20th straight home game.

We think Georgia is going to look better against Ball State. After getting off to a slow start in Week 1 against UT Martin, Georgia will look crisper on offense in Week 2. Beware though, Georgia is still going to keep things pretty vanilla on the offense end.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire