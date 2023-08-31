Predicting top 25 college football team games in Week 1

While college football fans got a taste of the action in Week 0, Thursday gives us the first slate of games in the five-day opening weekend of college football in 2023.

Week 1 is officially here in earnest, and all top 25 teams will be in action, with top-ranked squads in action on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. There are a lot of questions, including starting quarterbacks, how new coaches will fare, and more. There is one ranked-on-ranked matchup (on Sunday) and a few opportunities for unranked teams to pull upsets on ranked teams.

With that in mind, here are our predictions for every top 25 team in college football in Week 1.

Florida Gators at 14 Utah Utes (Thu.)

Line: Utah -4.5

Quick thoughts: Florida wasn’t good last year, even with Anthony Richardson. This game is in Salt Lake City, with Cam Rising returning. The Utes roll.

Prediction: Utah 28, Florida 17

Utah State Aggies at 25 Iowa Hawkeyes

Line: Iowa -23.5

Quick thoughts: We don’t know whether or not Cade McNamara will play, despite being cleared. The Hawkeyes will be good this year but won’t take the next step until he takes the field.

Prediction: Iowa 24, Utah State 9

South Alabama Jaguars at 24 Tulane Green Wave

Line: Tulane -6.5

Quick thoughts: As a Group of Five school, Tulane is being underrated at No. 24 nationally. There’s a lot of talent in New Orleans and the Green Wave will make a statement.

Prediction: Tulane 35, South Alabama 10

New Mexico Lobos at 23 Texas A&M Aggies

Line: Texas A&M -38.5

Quick thoughts: I’m not confident in Jimbo Fisher’s ability to get the Aggies to the next level, but the Lobos are overmatched.

Prediction: Texas A&M 45, New Mexico 6

Mercer Bears at 22 Ole Miss Rebels

Line: N/A

Quick thoughts: Ranked SEC school vs. an FCS school. Enough said.

Prediction: Ole Miss 62, Mercer 10

21 North Carolina Tar Heels at South Carolina Gamecocks

Line: North Carolina -2.5

Quick thoughts: North Carolina has Drake Maye, but we like the direction that Shane Beamer has the Gamecocks moving in. Give us the home team.

Prediction: South Carolina 28, North Carolina 24

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Oklahoma Sooners

Line: Oklahoma -35.5

Quick thoughts: Brent Venables had a forgettable first year and while we need to see more the believe OU deserves to be ranked, this one should be a romp.

Prediction: Oklahoma 42, Arkansas State 13

Buffalo Bulls at 19 Wisconsin Badgers

Line: Wisconsin -27.5

Quick thoughts: Luke Fickell is going to look to make a statement in his first game and he has the talent to do it.

Prediction: Wisconsin 40, Buffalo 10

Colorado Buffaloes at 17 TCU Horned Frogs

Line: TCU -20.5

Quick thoughts: Sonny Dykes worked wonders in 2022, making it the national championship game. But no more Max Duggan at the helm, and the departures vs. the Deion Sanders hype machine is going to be interesting. Last year was just lightning in a bottle. Give us the upset.

Prediction: Colorado 21, TCU 20

Southeast Missouri State at 16 Kansas State Wildcats

Line: N/A

Quick thoughts: FCS school has no chance against the reigning Big 12 champion.

Prediction: Kansas State 55, SMSU 6

Portland State at 15 Oregon Ducks

Line: N/A

Quick thoughts: Oregon is a dark horse College Football Playoff team with so much talent returning. Blowout city.

Prediction: Oregon 62, Portland State 3

Tennessee State at 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Line: N/A

Quick thoughts: A matchup between two former Ohio State players as coaches, the Irish under Marcus Freeman will roll over Eddie George.

Prediction: Notre Dame 52, Tennessee State 3

Virginia Cavaliers at 12 Tennessee Volunteers

Line: Tennessee -28

Quick thoughts: Virginia is not good and the Vols are rising. Joe Milton has a statement game.

Prediction: Tennessee 45, Virginia 12

Rice Owls at 11 Texas Longhorns

Line: Texas -35.5

Quick thoughts: Is Texas back? Who knows, but the in-state battle pits a not great team against one of the most talented in college football.

Prediction: Texas 45, Rice 10

Boise State Broncos at 10 Washington Huskies

Line: Washington -14

Quick thoughts: Boise State has long been a tough team and isn’t an easy out. But Washington has one of the most talented offenses in the country.

Prediction: Washington 35, Boise State 17

West Virginia Mountaineers at 7 Penn State Nittany Lions

Line: Penn State -20.5

Quick thoughts: This is James Franklin’s best team but sometimes the season opener has been a tough one for the Nittany Lions. Expect PSU to win, but it to look a little tougher than envisioned.

Prediction: Penn State 35, WVU 21

Nevada Wolfpack at 6 USC Trojans

Line: USC -38.5

Quick thoughts: The defense still doesn’t look great, but with Caleb Williams, the offense is potent.

Prediction: USC 48, Nevada 12

Middle Tennessee at 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Line: Alabama -39.5

Quick thoughts: Nick Saban doesn’t know if he has a quarterback, but he makes a statement, nonetheless.

Prediction: Alabama 55, MTSU 6

3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers

Line: Ohio State -30.5

Quick thoughts: We think the Buckeyes take a step back this year, but Indiana is not even remotely close to being competitive with Ohio State.

Prediction: Ohio State 42, Indiana 12

East Carolina Pirates at 2 Michigan Wolverines

Line: Michigan -36.5

Quick thoughts: Even without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines, Michigan, with one of the most talented teams in college football, makes a statement.

Prediction: Michigan 58, East Carolina 6

Tennessee-Martin at 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Line: N/A

Quick thoughts: This one won’t be close.

Prediction: Georgia 65, UT-Martin 0

18 Oregon State Beavers at San Jose State Spartans (Sun)

Line: Oregon State -16.5

Quick thoughts: SJSU had some good moments against USC in Week 0, but the Trojan defense still leaves a lot to be desired. Oregon State will be a tough out.

Prediction: Oregon State 30, San Jose State 14

5 LSU Tigers at 8 Florida State Seminoles (Sun)

Line: LSU -2.5

Quick thoughts: Florida State upset LSU last year on the road. Both have returning starting quarterbacks and a lot of talent. This is a pick ’em but I like the Tigers to return the favor.

Prediction: LSU 24, Florida State 23

9 Clemson Tigers at Duke Blue Devils (Mon)

Line: Clemson -13

Quick thoughts: The Cade Klubnik era starts with a bang as the Tigers eviscerate the overmatched Blue Devils.

Prediction: Clemson 42, Duke 13

