Predicting the Texas game plan until Quinn Ewers returns

If there is any offensive takeaway from the Alabama game, it’s that Texas can win quite a few games with quarterback Quinn Ewers. Winning without him could be difficult.

In the two drives Ewers took the field, Texas scored ten points. The Texas offense was not as explosive or efficient without Ewers who passed for 134 yards on two drives and 12 attempts.

In backup quarterback Hudson Card’s defense, he had to battle an ankle injury for much of his time offensively. Card made some huge throws against Alabama and, one could argue, played well enough for Texas to win.

Texas will still need to find a way to make up for the loss of explosiveness Ewers provides. Let’s look at what Steve Sarkisian could do to ensure Texas’ chances of winning.

Stretch teams horizontally

Texas has to get their fastest players in space. That means sending players like Xavier Worthy and Brenen Thompson in orbit motion for throwback screens. Off of that, Texas can hit Jordan Whittington or Casey Cain on slants or glance routes if UTSA or Texas Tech defensive backs get their eyes in the backfield or the flat. The plan works with Hudson Card or Charles Wright. The Longhorns need to make teams tackle Worthy and company in the open field.

Take safe deep shots

There’s a safe way to make defenses back off the Texas offense. Steve Sarkisian needs to implement that for his offense. I’m not sure UTSA or Tech are teams you want to waste your top schemed up throws against, but playing without Ewers or a mobile Hudson Card is a break glass emergency.

Complimentary football

Complimentary football can be dangerous with a defense that is only proven in a small sample size. But if Texas can hold Alabama to 20 points, they’re more reliable than a Texas third string quarterback, should Charles Wright need to play.

Hammer defensive fronts with the running game

The Texas offensive line was excellent in pass protection, but struggled in the running game against Alabama. That said, the Alabama front six or seven defenders may be the best in college football. Hammer Roschon Johnson at the UTSA, Tech and West Virginia defense.

