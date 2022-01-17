Predicting Texas football’s 2022 record with game-by-game predictions

The first year under Steve Sarkisian was anything but a movie, as the Longhorns had a historic six-game losing streak and had their major flaws exposed.

There were some things such as the amount of turnover from Tom Herman’s previous classes that were out of Sarkisian’s control, but in-game adjustments and multiple blown double-digit leads can definitely fall on the shoulders of the head coach.

This offseason, the staff has done a great job addressing the needs at offensive line, defensive line, and at the quarterback position. They also brought in some additional talent at the defensive back position that should greatly help their chances to contend in the Big 12 for 2022.

I don’t foresee Texas turning it all the way around and making the College Football Playoff, but it doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility to be one of the top teams in the Big 12 and fight for a New Year’s Six bowl game appearance. If the Longhorns are to take the next step, they will have to escape multiple gauntlet periods in 2022, as their schedule can shape up to be pretty challenging.

However, Sarkisian is getting paid to win those games, and new additions such as Quinn Ewers will need to be as advertised in order to help Texas succeed.

I am predicting Texas to finish the regular season with three losses, and a chance to make it to the Big 12 Championship if other top teams drop a few games. A New Year’s Six bowl game could be in play, or it may be another Alamo Bowl appearance.

This team will be fairly young all over the field, and will certainly have some growing pains to overcome. However, teams like Oklahoma and Iowa State might be down next year due to all the turnover, which could really work in the favor of Texas who has consistently struggled against them.

Texas also has a very friendly schedule in terms of home field advantage, which could bode well in avoiding hostile environments for the young team. Here are my week-by-week predictions of how Texas will do in 2022.

Story continues

Sept. 3 vs. ULM: Win

Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Sept. 10 vs. Alabama: Loss

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 17 vs. UTSA: Win

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 24 at Texas Tech: Win

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Oct. 1 vs. West Virginia: Win

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 8 vs. Oklahoma (Neutral Site): Win

Texas’ Xavier Worthy (8) pushes Oklahoma’s Jaden Davis (4) down on his way to the end zone during the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Oct. 15 vs. Iowa State: Win

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) is tackled by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. (26) as the Longhorns take on the Cyclones in Ames, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Oct. 22 at Oklahoma State: Loss

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 5 at Kansas State: Win

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 12 vs. TCU: Win

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 19 at Kansas: Win

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 26 vs. Baylor: Loss

Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

1

1