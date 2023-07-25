Predicting the ten hardest cuts for Eagles’ 53-man roster

After a light workload this offseason, the Eagles are back for the start of the 2023 training camp.

Philadelphia is reconvening this morning at the NovaCare Complex, and they’ll return with a revamped defense and the league’s most explosive offensive unit.

Several prominent named veterans had a limited role this spring, so several rookies took advantage of the offseason program.

We recently revealed a pre-training camp edition of our 53-man roster prediction, with surprises and an upset at critical positions.

We broke down our 53-man roster prediction, and now we’re predicting the ten most challenging cuts ahead of the first training camp practice.

The third quarterback in 2022, Book will likely lose a training camp battle with rookie, Tanner McKee.

Sermon is the more natural runner and probably an overall better player than Boston Scott, but the Eagles trust the Giant Killer.

Toth loses out on a roster spot to Sua Opeta and Dennis Kelly.

The Dennis Kelly signing will make things tough for Johnson, who was already behind Fred Johnson and the versatile Jack Driscoll.

The Eagles are stacked with pass rushers, and the addition of Nolan Smith and Derek Barnett’s return makes things difficult for the former Coastal Carolina sack artist.

Ty Zentner

The former Kansas State kicker/punter will battle Arryn Siposs.

Fred Johnson

Tristin McCollum

The Eagles are deep at cornerback and safety, making a roster spot difficult for McCollum.

Last season the defensive tackle played in nine games and made one start before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

He logged 16 total tackles, three quarterback pressures, two quarterback hits, 1.0 sacks, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery.

Tuipuloutu had a career-high five tackles and one fumble recovery in the Week 10 loss to the Commanders.

After suffering an MCL injury, the Eagles signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.

The addition of Jalen Carter and Kentavius Street will make things difficult.

A guy switching positions can always be a fun story, but the facts remain that Tyree Jackson has all the athletic talent, but he’s yet to put it together on the field.

Jackson’s total offensive snaps were down from 171 last year to 34 in 2022 and the 2023 training camp could be his final shot in the NFL.

