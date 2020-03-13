Predicting new teams and contracts for Eagles' free agents

We've spent so much time during this run-up to free agency looking at who the Eagles might add, but there's also a flip side to the equation. And that's the guys they might lose.

The Eagles have 15 unrestricted free agents, including Nigel Bradham, who is technically a street free agent, since the Eagles released him before he officially became a free agent.

Unlike most years, none of their own free agents are guys it's imperative for them to re-sign.

Six of them started at least eight games last year - Rodney McLeod, Jason Peters, Ronald Darby, Nelson Agholor, Tim Jernigan and Jalen Mills.

Jordan Howard, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Hassan Ridgeway were also starters before they got hurt, and Vinny Curry and Halapoulivaati Vaitai also got plenty of snaps.

Some guys who've definitely made big contributions to this team. But there isn't one the Eagles HAVE to re-sign as Howie Roseman tries to build a younger, faster, healthier roster.

Free agency is still scheduled to open with the legal tampering period at noon Monday, followed by the open signing period at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The NFL may delay free agency (see story), but when it does start, here's a look at the Eagles' free agents, where they may wind up and some wild guesses at what their next contract might look like.

Nelson Agholor: Tough one to figure. After a disastrous 2020 season will anybody really be willing to give him significant money? I doubt it. I think there's a good chance Agholor will wind up taking an incentive-laden one-year prove-it deal with a small bonus that gives him a chance to resurrect his career and make real money next year if he has a decent season but also keeps his new team off the hook as far as future cap implications if he doesn't pan out.

RANDOM GUESS: Ravens, 1 year, $2.2 million



Nigel Bradham: Bradham should do OK in free agency, but he's not going to make the $8 million he was on the books for if the Eagles kept him. He's 30, and it's a crowded linebacker free agency market. I do think Bradham will get a deal in the $4 million per year range.

RANDOM GUESS: 49ers, 3 years, $12 million



Vinny Curry: He's 31 but did have five sacks so he has some value. Vinny still wants to play, but I just can't imagine anybody paying him more than $2 million on a one-year deal.

RANDOM GUESS: Lions, 1 year, $1.8 million



Ronald Darby: I know one thing, if anybody else pays him $5 million for one year they're nuts. He played 31 of a possible 54 games the last three years and how can you pay him if you can't count on him? And he wasn't even very good last year when he was healthy. Note to whoever signs Darby: He's going to get hurt. Don't say I didn't warn you!

RANDOM GUESS: Vikings, 3 years, $10 million



Kamu Grugier-Hill: Grugier-Hill has started 16 games over the last two years, but I think the league sees him as a special teamer who can spot start, and the market for those guys is a few mill a year.

RANDOM GUESS: Patriots, 3 years, $9 million



Jordan Howard: One of the trickier ones to figure. Howard has certainly produced whenever he's had the opportunity, and he's only 25, but he's coming off a serious injury, he's had a very heavy workload and running backs just aren't getting big free agency deals anyway. Howard has the 3rd-most rushing yards in the NFL the last four years, but he's not getting the 3rd-most money. I could see someone giving him $4 million on a one-year deal and revisit if he produces. The more his price tag comes down, the better the chance the Eagles re-sign him for a year or two.

RANDOM GUESS: Bills, 1 year, $4 million



Tim Jernigan: Like so many of these Eagles UFAs, Jernigan has shown flashes but has a limited body of quality work that's going to keep his value on the open market down. He's only 27 but his career has been all over the place.

RANDOM GUESS: Chiefs, 2 years, $5.5 million



Josh McCown: My gut instinct is that he comes back to the Eagles as a No. 3 behind Carson Wentz and a Joe Flacco or Case Keenum type on a one-year minimum-deal:

RANDOM GUESS: Eagles, 1 year, $1.05 million.



Rodney McLeod: He's not the best safety on the market, and he does turn 30 this summer, but McLeod is a quietly consistent safety who should do pretty well in free agency. I actually think he re-signs with the Eagles.

RANDOM GUESS: Eagles, 3 years, $15.5 million



Jalen Mills: Corners are going to be cleaning up in free agency, and the top guys are going to be getting deals averaging $15 million per year if not a little more. Where does Mills fit in? Not at the top but not at the bottom either. I have a hunch NFL teams think more highly of Mills than most Eagles fans. I could see a multi-year deal worth $5 million a year.

RANDOM GUESS: Browns, 3 years, $15 million



Jason Peters: A one-year deal makes sense for J.P.. He's 38 but when he's healthy he's still a top-12 left tackle. I'd guess something in the $6 or $7 million range with incentives for games played and snaps.

RANDOM GUESS: Vikings, 1 year, $6 million.



Hassan Ridgeway: He was giving the Eagles some solid defensive tackle snaps before he got hurt. I wouldn't be surprised if the Eagles feel like Ridgeway can be a capable third tackle and bring him back at a reasonable number.

RANDOM GUESS: Eagles, 3 years, $6 million



Richard Rodgers: Minimum wage for a guy like Rodgers according to the new CBA proposal is $910,000 in 2020 and $1.075 million in 2021, and that's just about what he can expect if he finds a new team. More likely he'll start the season on the street until a team has a couple injuries and gives him a call.

RANDOM GUESS: No immediate contract.



Nate Sudfeld: There's going to be so much movement among quarterbacks it's anybody's guess where Sudfeld winds up. I keep going back and forth on whether the Eagles might want him back. Would he be content making $3 million as Carson Wentz's backup? Will the Eagles want a more experienced No. 2 considering Wentz's injuries? I'm thinking yes.

RANDOM GUESS: Jaguars, 3 years, $7.5 million.



Halapoulivaati Vaitai: I know there's been speculation that Big V will be getting something in the neighborhood of $10 million a year.. I do think Big V will do well in free agency but I think something in the $7 1/2- to $8 million-dollar range is more likely. Either way Big V is going to be very wealthy.

RANDOM GUESS: Cards, 5 years, $37.5 million



