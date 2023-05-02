Predicting Tampa Bay’s depth chart after the 2023 NFL draft

The draft is over and UDFAs have been signed, and now it’s up to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to figure out just where all the pieces fit.

The team will have plenty of time to do this, from rookie minicamp to the last game of preseason, but Bucs Wire will try to predict just where every player will slot in on the depth chart when entering that process. Certain positions are more secure than others, but there could be some surprises across the board before the Bucs get going for 2023.

Check out our predictions below:

Quarterback

Position First string Second string QB Baker Mayfield Kyle Trask

The Buccaneers assert that young QB Kyle Trask will get the opportunity to compete with veteran Baker Mayfield, but Tampa Bay likely wouldn’t have signed him if they didn’t intend for him to start. Expect the former Heisman Trophy winner to take over under center — that being said, it would be pleasantly surprising if Trask were to beat him out.

Running back

Position First string Second string Third string RB Rachaad White Sean Tucker Chase Edmonds

RB Rachaad White taking the leading spot here should be no surprise, but what may be a surprise is the emergence of Syracuse RB Sean Tucker, the Bucs’ most recent UDFA. Given he has no continuing health problems, Tucker was a steal, and look for him to slot in as second back and for new FA Chase Edmonds to overtake Ke’Shawn Vaughn for the final spot.

Wide receiver

This one is a bit of a conundrum, as the Bucs simply don’t have a lot of receivers even on the roster at the moment. The three mainstays are laid out, but it gets harder afterward — the Bucs don’t have anyone else with the size to be a WR1, so the exact order behind the starting three isn’t as clear. That being said, Rakim Jarrett could make an impact as a player who maybe should have been drafted, and sixth-round Trey Palmer could be an effective weapon in the slot.

Tight End

Position First string Second string Third string TE Cade Otton Payne Durham Ko Kieft

The Bucs may have drafted a TE this year, but don’t expect TE Cade Otton to lose his starting spot — he made promising strides during his first year at a position that is arguably among the toughest to adjust to in the NFL. New draft pick Payne Durham will get his uses in certain packages, though, and Ko Kieft is mainly a blocking tight end who won’t be catching the ball too often.

Offensive line

Position First string Second string Third string LT Tristan Wirfs Brandon Walton LG Cody Mauch Robert Hainsey Nick Leverett/Aaron Stinnie C Ryan Jensen Robert Hainsey RG Matt Feiler Robert Hainsey Nick Leverett/Aaron Stinnie RT Luke Goedeke Brandon Walton

A few things here are certain: Tristan Wirfs is moving to LT and Cody Mauch will at least begin his career as a guard. With all that in mind, new Bucs FA Matt Feiler will slide in at the guard spot Mauch doesn’t take and then it’s likely that second-year player Luke Goedeke will replace Wirfs at RT. Backup Brandon Walton has tackle experience and can backup there and Robert Hainsey, who has played both guard and center, can be available as a backup for both those positions. Nick Leverett and Aaron Stinnie can be last resorts for any remaining guard positions.

Defensive line

Position First string Second string Third string DE Calijah Kancey Greg Gaines Pat O’Connor NT Vita Vea Deadrin Senat DE Logan Hall Greg Gaines Pat O’Connor

The Buccaneers run a 3-4 defense (essentially), which usually commands a nose tackle in the middle and two defensive ends at each side with two outside linebackers to rush the passer. Calijah Kancey is a bit small for a 3-4 DE, but Vea’s size at nose tackle should help there. Logan Hall is set to replace Will Gholston at his DE spot, and new FA Greg Gaines should make for a nice rotational piece for Tampa Bay on both sides.

Linebackers

Position First string Second string Third string OLB Shaquil Barrett Anthony Nelson Jose Ramirez ILB Lavonte David SirVocea Dennis ILB Devin White K.J. Britt OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyika YaYa Diaby Jose Ramirez

Shaquil Barrett is recovering from a torn Achilles, so Anthony Nelson could end up taking his place, but the job is his if he’s healthy. Lavonte David and Devin White will be the two off-ball linebackers in Tampa Bay’s 3-4, and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka will head up the other side. Third-rounder YaYa Diaby will be the rotational piece behind Tryon-Shoyinka when needed.

Cornerback

The Bucs did not draft a CB high to replace Sean Murphy-Bunting, so the immediate replacement would have to be Zyon McCollum. McCollum is very fast and has the size to play nickel, but he would have to take a big jump up from the little play he got last year to be effective. Davis and Dean will hold down the fort as the two always do on either side, and new pick Josh Hayes would be an emergency option for the nickel.

Safety

Position First string Second string FS Antoine Winfield Josh Hayes SS Ryan Neal Nolan Turner

Antoine Winfield and Ryan Neal make up the initial pairing here, but the depth behind the two is lacking. Hayes was drafted to be a CB but played safety in college, and Nolan Turner has stuck around on the Bucs’ practice squad for quite some time.

Special Teams

Position First string Second string K Scott McLaughlin Jake Verity P Jake Camarda LS Zach Triner Evan Deckers

Shouldn’t be any big surprises here, as the Bucs recently signed K Scott McLaughlin. Jake Camarda will look to improve on a solid rookie campaign and Zach Triner will likely beat out Duke rookie Evan Deckers for the position he’s held for the last few years.

