Predicting the style of every game on Texas’ 2023 schedule

One of the more fascinating aspects of football is how various playing styles clash with the style of opponents. It goes without saying that the Air Raid plays differently than the Triple Option. The wide array of schemes in the conference will make for mix of high and low scoring games.

Iowa State, West Virginia and Cincinnati are teams most likely to want to hold opponents to 20 points or less if possible. The lack of offense on those teams puts them at a disadvantage against the higher scoring teams in shootouts.

Houston, Kansas, TCU and Oklahoma State are a few of the teams that are simply going to need to outscore their opponents in high scoring games to have any success this season.

The Texas roster is constructed in a way that can adapt to the varying styles within the league. Let’s look at what you might expect in each game this season.

Rice

Blowout.

If the game is close after a quarter, something went wrong. Texas should roll past the Owls and I believe they will. This is the type of game in which you try to get a rushing touchdown for four or more of your running backs.

at Alabama

Slugfest.

This game probably won’t be a low-scoring rock fight like it was last year. It likely won’t be a track meet either. Alabama’s defense is simply too good to get steamrolled. I would expect both teams to land punches with both teams around 30 points.

Wyoming

Blowout.

If Texas beats Alabama in a close road battle, it will probably have a slow start against Wyoming. Ultimately, the Longhorns’ talent should overwhelm.

at Baylor

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Higher scoring rock fight.

It’s hard to describe what we saw from the two teams in Baylor’s 31-24 win in the Longhorns’ last trip to Waco. This game should be a lot like that one. Texas should still be the better team.

Kansas

Blowout.

Texas beat Kansas 55-14 in Lawrence last season. If adequately prepared, the Longhorns’ depth of talent should overwhelm the Jayhawks.

Oklahoma

Track meet.

The recent prediction had the Longhorns defeating the Sooners, 38-31. It could be even higher scoring than we initially predicted. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel and his offense will get their share of points. Gabriel should be able to expose any opening the defense provides. Texas has scored 48 and 49 points in the last two meetings. We think the Longhorns will continue to pick on Sooners cornerbacks like they have the last two seasons.

at Houston

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Blowout.

Houston is not a very smart football team. Teams that are not very smart get blown out against elite talent.

BYU

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Chaos.

Whatever range the score reaches in the game between Texas and BYU, expect chaos. The Cougars will muddy this game as much as they can to increase their chances to win.

Kansas State

All Texas.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman lost 66-31 to the Longhorns’ lame duck head coach Tom Herman. The following year, Texas improved to a 5-7 record on the season with a heavy dose of Roschon Johnson in the Wildcat formation. Last year, the ‘Horns scored enough points in the first half to win the game. Texas should control this game from start to finish at home.

at TCU

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Upset special.

I don’t know how TCU is going to beat Texas, but I’ve seen it too many times to predict otherwise. It won’t surprise if TCU quarterback Chandler Morris has his best game of the year.

at Iowa State

Rock fight.

When was the last time Texas and Iowa State didn’t end up in a rock fight? Texas hasn’t scored more than 24 points against Iowa State since 2016. The program hasn’t exceeded that total on the road in Ames since 2013. If the Longhorns are going to win this game, they’re going to have to play defense.

Texas Tech

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

Track meet.

I’m standing by that 48-41 prediction with Texas winning in a shootout. Texas Tech returns nearly every impact receiver from last season in one of the more dynamic offensive systems in college football. On the other side, Texas has better receivers and a better offensive line. Both teams should score plenty.

