Predicting the Steelers wins and losses in the final 9 games
The Pittsburgh Steelers currently sit at 5-3 and are squarely in the hunt for the playoffs. A shocking position for sure when you consider the Steelers offense has been outgained in every single game this season.
Pittsburgh has nine games remaining and is looking to keep pace with the rest of a very deep AFC North. Four of the Steelers remaining games are division games so Pittsburgh’s fate is squarely in their own hands. Here are our updated predictions with nine games left.
Week 10 - vs Green Bay Packers
WIN
Week 11 - @ Cleveland Browns
WIN
Week 12 - @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week 13 - vs Arizona Cardinals
WIN
Week 14 - vs New England Patriots
WIN
Week 15 - @ Indianapolis Colts
Week 16 vs Cincinnati Bengals
Week 17 - @ Seattle Seahawks
LOSS
Week 18 - @ Baltimore Ravens
LOSS