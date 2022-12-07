Predicting the Steelers wins and losses in their final 5 games

It would appear the Pittsburgh Steelers have found new life since the bye week and are 3-1 over the last four games. This resurgence has given the fanbase new life and made us think we need to redo our season predictions for these final five games. Three of these five games will be against AFC North foes so even if the playoffs aren’t part of the equation there is still plenty on the line. Let us know in the comments how you think the Steelers will finish the season.

Week 14-vs Ravens

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers are on a hot streak and the Ravens will be starting backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. Assuming the team doesn’t underestimate Huntley, we like the odds of the winning streak extending to three straight.

WIN

Week 15-@ Panthers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers are a mess. They traded away their best player and fired its head coach after five games. Let’s stay optimistic and say the Steelers travel to Carolina and pull off another victory.

WIN

Week 16-vs Raiders

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

As of right now, the Raiders are one of the hotter teams in the NFL with three straight wins. Looking ahead to Week 16, it’s impossible to know if sure if they or the Steelers can keep it going but we think the Steelers come back to Earth here and give up one they probably should win.

LOSS

Week 17-@ Ravens

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

By now, if he’s able, Lamar Jackson should be back and the Ravens will be in the thick of the playoff hunt. If Jackson does play here, in Baltimore, the Steelers drop another.

LOSS

Week 18-vs Browns

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh goes into the final game of the season with nothing on its mind but pride and revenge. The Browns beat the Steelers earlier in the season but this week the Steelers finish out the season by giving them one right back.

WIN

Conclusion

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

There is good news and bad news to a finish like this. The good news is the Steelers would be 6-3 in the final nine games of the season. This would really illustrate just how far guys like quarterback Kenny Pickett and running back Najee Harris great since the bye week.

But the bad news is the team would finish 8-9 and be the first time head coach Mike Tomlin finishes with a record under .500. Not the end of the world but any means and this second half of the year does offer a ton of hope for the future but it’s important to look at the first half schedule compared to the second for some context as to why the team was able to turn things around.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire