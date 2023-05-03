Predicting the Steelers starting offense after the draft
The 2023 NFL draft is in the books and it is time to update our projection for the Pittsburgh Steelers starting offense. How many rookies will make the cut?
Quarterback - Kenny Pickett
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Running back - Najee Harris
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Wide receiver - Diontae Johnson
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Wide receiver - George Pickens
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Wide receiver - Allen Robinson
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Tight end - Pat Freiermuth
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Tight end - Darnell Washington
Syndication Online Athens
Left tackle - Broderick Jones
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Left guard - Isaac Seumalo
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Center - Mason Cole
(AP Photo/Justin Berl)
Right guard - James Daniels
: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Right tackle - Chuks Okorafor
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports