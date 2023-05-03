Predicting the Steelers starting offense after the draft

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

The 2023 NFL draft is in the books and it is time to update our projection for the Pittsburgh Steelers starting offense. How many rookies will make the cut?

Quarterback - Kenny Pickett

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Running back - Najee Harris

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Wide receiver - Diontae Johnson

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Wide receiver - George Pickens

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver - Allen Robinson

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end - Pat Freiermuth

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Tight end - Darnell Washington


Syndication Online Athens

Left tackle - Broderick Jones

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Left guard - Isaac Seumalo

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Center - Mason Cole

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Right guard - James Daniels

: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Right tackle - Chuks Okorafor

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

