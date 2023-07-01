Predicting the Steelers starting offense ahead of training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers have continued to work this offseason on building the roster heading into training camp. Here’s our latest starting projection for the offense.

Quarterback - Kenny Pickett

Running back - Najee Harris

Najee Harris is the starter and will get the bulk of the carries but look for plenty of touches for Jaylen Warren.

Fullback - Connor Heyward

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

We are giving Connor Heyward the nod here but his role will be much more than as a lead-blocking fullback.

Wide receiver - Diontae Johnson

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Diontae Johnson is the lead receiver on the team and should see the most targets among receivers.

Wide receiver - George Pickens

George Pickens should continue to expand his role in the passing offense well beyond just the occasional big play.

Slot receiver - Allen Robinson

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

We should see speedy Calvin Austin III in this role some but the experience of Allen Robinson is too valuable to keep him off the field.

Tight end - Pat Freiermuth

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Freiermuth will see plenty of help from guys like Zach Gentry and Darnell Washington but he is the No. 1 receiving option, especially in the red zone.

Left tackle - Dan Moore Jr.

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

At some point this can and will switch to Broderick Jones but for not we have to leave Moore in this spot.

Left guard - Isaac Seumalo

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Seumalo was the Steelers big free-agent addition on the offensive line and really solidifies the run game over Kevin Dotson.

Center - Mason Cole

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

We have Mason Cole returning as the starting center but this one could be a training camp battle if Nate Herbig and Kendrick Green step up.

Right guard - James Daniels

James Daniels returns as the starting right guard and is still the best all-around offensive lineman on the team.

Right tackle - Chuks Okorafor

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Chuks Okorafor returns as the starting right tackle and we hope he continues to develop.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire