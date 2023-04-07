Predicting the Steelers starting offense with 3 weeks to the NFL draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken a very busy start to the offseason and made several moves to improve the starting offense. There is still work to be done with just under three weeks to the 2023 NFL draft but let’s take a stab at a far-too-early prediction of the Steelers starting offense.
Quarterback - Kenny Pickett
Running back - Najee Harris
Wide receiver - Diontae Johnson
Wide receiver - George Pickens
Tight end - Pat Freiermuth
Tight end Connor Heyward
Left tackle - Chuks Okorafor
Left guard - Isaac Seumalo
Center - Mason Cole
Right guard - James Daniels
Right tackle - Darnell Wright
