Predicting the Steelers starting offense with 3 weeks to the NFL draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken a very busy start to the offseason and made several moves to improve the starting offense. There is still work to be done with just under three weeks to the 2023 NFL draft but let’s take a stab at a far-too-early prediction of the Steelers starting offense.

Quarterback - Kenny Pickett

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Running back - Najee Harris

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver - Diontae Johnson

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver - George Pickens

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end - Pat Freiermuth

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Tight end Connor Heyward

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Left tackle - Chuks Okorafor

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Left guard - Isaac Seumalo

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Center - Mason Cole

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Right guard - James Daniels

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Right tackle - Darnell Wright

Sep 17, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Darnell Wright (58) blocks Akron Zips defensive lineman Kyle Thomas (55) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire