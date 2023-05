Predicting the Steelers starting defense after the draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers added several new faces on defense between the 2023 NFL draft and free agency. How many of them will crack the starting lineup? Here’s our first projection for the Steelers defensive starters after the draft.

Defensive end - Cam Heyward

Nose tackle - Keeanu Benton

Defensive tackle - Larry Ogunjobi

Left outside linebacker - T.J. Watt

Right outside linebacker - Alex Highsmith

Left inside linebacker - Cole Holcomb

Right inside linebacker - Mark Robinson

Left cornerback - Patrick Peterson

Right cornerback - Joey Porter Jr.

Nickel cornerback - Arthur Maulet

Free safety - Minkah Fitzpatrick

Strong safety - Damontae Kazee

