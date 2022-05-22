Predicting the Steelers starting defense ahead of training camp

With NFL training camps just a few weeks away, it is time for us to update our predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers starters. We’ve already given you our look at how we think the offense will look and here’s the defense.

Defensive line-Cam Heyward

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Cam Heyward is the ageless wonder and still one of the best playmakers on the defense.

Defensive line-Montravius Adams

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

I look for an expanded role for Montravius Adams in 2022.

Defensive line-Chris Wormley

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Wormley remains one of the underrated guys on this defense.

Outside linebacker-T.J. Watt

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Watt remains the top defensive player in the NFL.

Outside linebacker-Alex Highsmith

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

2022 could be a breakout season for the talented young edge rusher.

Inside linebacker-Myles Jack

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers big addition on defense was Myles Jack who adds tremendous athleticism to the defense.

Inside linebacker-Devin Bush

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

This is a make-or-break season for Devin Bush.

Cornerback-Ahkello Witherspoon

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Witherspoon returns as the starter after finishing the season strong.

Cornerback-Levi Wallace

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Steelers signed Levi Wallace to replace Joe Haden.

Slot cornerback-Cameron Sutton

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Sutton’s versatility will keep him on the field as a hybrid cornerback/safety.

Safety-Minkah Fitzpatrick

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Minkah Fitzpatrick remains one of the top safeties in the AFC.

Safety-Terrell Edmunds

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The Steelers opted to being Terrell Edmunds back and he will once against start at strong safety.

