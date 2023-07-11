Predicting the Steelers starting defense ahead of training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers vaunted defense took a hit last season when outside linebacker T.J. Watt tore his pectoral. In response, the Steelers made some moves to fill in the gaps just in case the team has to step up minus a star again this season. Here are our projected starters on defense ahead of training camp.

Defensive end - Larry Ogunjobi

Larry Ogunjobi is one of the most underrated defensive players on the team but look for plenty of DeMarvin Leal this season.

Nose tackle - Keeanu Benton

Defensive tackle - Cam Heyward

No defensive tackle in the NFL is playing better football than Heyward is right now.

Left outside linebacker - T.J. Watt

Despite missing seven games last season, T.J. Watt remains the premier pass rusher in the NFL.

Right outside linebacker - Alex Highsmith

Alex Highsmith is coming off a career year and is half of the best pass-rushing duo in the AFC.

Left inside linebacker - Cole Holcomb

The Steelers are banking on Cole Holcomb being the rangy, coverage inside linebacker this team hasn’t had since Ryan Shazier.

Right inside linebacker - Elandon Roberts

Elandon Roberts is the default starter on the right but given his struggles in coverage it isn’t clear just how much he will play.

Left cornerback - Joey Porter Jr.

We will keep rooting for Levi Wallace but it feels inevitable that the rookie Joey Porter Jr. will win the starting job on the left side.

Right cornerback - Patrick Peterson

Patrick Peterson still has plenty of football left in him and will hold down the right side as well as move all over the formation.

Free safety - Minkah Fitzpatrick

Minkah Fitzpatrick remains the best safety in the NFL and the star of the secondary.

Strong safety - Keanu Neal

We think Keanu Neal’s scheme versatility gives him an edge over Damontae Kazee and puts him in the starting lineup.

